Pasatrutm (Garetosmab-Grts) Demonstrates Zero New Heterotopic Ossification (HO) Lesions In Adult Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) Patients During OPTIMA Trial Extension
|. redness
|. pain or tenderness
|. skin feels warm to the touch
|. fever
|. swelling
|. feeling generally unwell
- Nosebleeds (epistaxis), including serious nosebleeds that require medical care, can happen while taking PASATRU. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have a nosebleed that:
- is severe or heavy does not stop with basic first-aid measures, such as pinching your nose with continuous firm pressure lasts more than 20 minutes
Do not receive PASATRU if you are pregnant.
Before you receive PASATRU, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:
- are breastfeeding. It is not known whether PASATRU passes into your breastmilk. Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with PASATRU and for 6 months after the last dose of PASATRU. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby during this time. are concerned about male fertility. PASATRU may affect your ability to father a child. Talk to your healthcare provider if this is concern for you.
Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.
The most common side effects of PASATRU include:
|. infected lumps (abscess)
|. hair loss of eyebrows or lashes (madarosis)
|. acne
|. mouth sores (oral ulcers)
|. increased hair growth
|. nosebleeds (epistaxis)
These are not all of the possible side effects of PASATRU. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.
What is PASATRU?
PASATRUTM (garetosmab-grts) is a prescription medicine used to reduce the formation of new abnormal bone growth outside of the skeleton (heterotopic ossification) and flare-ups in adults with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP).
It is not known if PASATRU is safe and effective in children.
Please click here for full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide.
About Regeneron's VelocImmune Technology
Regeneron's VelocImmune technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered mouse platform endowed with a genetically humanized immune system to produce fully optimized human antibodies. When Regeneron's Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos was a graduate student with his mentor, Frederick W. Alt in 1985, they were the first to envision making such a genetically humanized mouse, and Regeneron has spent decades inventing and developing VelocImmune and related VelociSuite® technologies. Dr. Yancopoulos and his team have used VelocImmune technology to create a substantial proportion of all original, FDA-approved fully human monoclonal antibodies. This includes Dupixent® (dupilumab), Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc), Praluent® (alirocumab), Kevzara® (sarilumab), Evkeeza® (evinacumab-dgnb), Inmazeb® (atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn), Veopoz® (pozelimab-bbfg), and PasatruTM (garetosmab-grts). In addition, REGEN-COV® (casirivimab and imdevimab) had been authorized by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic until 2024. A total of 11 antibody and bispecific products have been approved or authorized worldwide that were invented or derived using VelocImmune technologies.
About Regeneron
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops, and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.
Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.
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Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the“Company”), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“seek,”“estimate,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively,“Regeneron's Products”) and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively,“Regeneron's Product Candidates”) and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without limitation PasatruTM (garetosmab-grts) for the treatment of adults with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (“FOP”); uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and/or commercial success of Regeneron's Products (such as Pasatru) and Regeneron's Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary), including the studies discussed or referenced in this press release, on any of the foregoing; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron's Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron's Products, including Pasatru for the treatment of adolescents and children with FOP; the ability of Regeneron's collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates and risks associated with tariffs and other trade restrictions; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron's Products (such as Pasatru) and Regeneron's Product Candidates in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron's ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron's Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; the availability and extent of reimbursement or copay assistance for Regeneron's Products from third-party payors and other third parties, including private payor healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payors and other third parties and new policies and procedures adopted by such payors and other third parties; changes to drug pricing regulations and requirements and Regeneron's pricing strategy, including in connection with Regeneron's April 2026 agreements with the U.S. government; other changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the healthcare industry; competing products and product candidates (including biosimilar products) that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron's agreements with Sanofi and Bayer (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics on Regeneron's business; and risks associated with litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations (including the pending civil proceedings initiated or joined by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts), risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection), the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron's business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management's current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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