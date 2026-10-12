Medwand Selected For Breakthroughstm PSA On Expanding Access To Healthcare

A patient uses MedWand® during a real-time remote examination. Photo courtesy of MedWand Solutions.

A clinician reviews real-time examination data through the MedWand VirtualCare® platform. Photo courtesy of MedWand Solutions.

Compact, FDA-cleared multi-sensor technology gives clinicians access to clinical-grade examination findings remotely, helping healthcare org's extend care

- Todd Cornell, President and CEO of MedWand SolutionsRANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MedWand Solutions, a leader in clinical-grade remote examination technology, has been selected to appear in a special BreakthroughsTM Public Service Announcement campaign in a segment titled“Breakthroughs in Expanding Access to Healthcare.” The national and international public-education campaign will spotlight how remote examination technology can give clinicians meaningful clinical findings when the patient and provider are in different locations, helping healthcare organizations extend care beyond traditional clinical settings.For clinicians and healthcare organizations, the need is practical: a video connection can bring a patient and provider face to face, but it does not by itself provide the examination findings and clinical data available during an in-person visit. Created by physicians and engineers, MedWand was developed to help bridge that gap. Its technology supports more complete remote clinical encounters and can inform triage, treatment and treat-in-place decisions.At less than six ounces and approximately five inches long by 2.5 inches tall, the compact handheld MedWanddevice houses multiple examination capabilities in a single unit. Used with the MedWand VirtualCaretelehealth platform, it enables care teams to capture more than 10 clinical-grade biometrics and examination findings, including vital signs, heart and lung sounds, and high-definition otoscopic and dermatoscopic images.Through approved third-party Bluetooth peripherals, the platform can also incorporate information from devices such as blood pressure monitors, glucometers, weight scales and, where applicable, 12-lead ECG systems. Designed to integrate with existing electronic health record and patient-management workflows, MedWand helps organizations move virtual care beyond the traditional video consultation and toward a more complete clinical encounter.“Telehealth has created tremendous opportunities to connect patients and clinicians, but connection alone is not enough. Clinicians need meaningful clinical information to confidently assess and care for a patient,” said Todd Cornell, President and CEO of MedWand Solutions.“MedWand was created to bridge that gap by bringing the capabilities of a comprehensive physical examination into virtual care. Our goal is simple: extend the reach of clinicians and make high-quality healthcare more accessible to patients, regardless of where they, or the clinician, are.”Clinicians can direct or participate in an examination in real time, review the resulting clinical information and use those findings to support care decisions. This model can help health systems deploy limited clinical resources more effectively while giving patients access to meaningful assessments closer to home.That capability can be especially important in rural and frontier communities, nursing facilities, schools, workplaces, correctional facilities, remote clinics and other settings where timely access to a healthcare provider may be difficult. Greater access to clinical-grade information may support earlier intervention and more informed decision-making while helping healthcare organizations reduce avoidable transfers, emergency department visits and hospital readmissions.The BreakthroughsTM feature will place MedWand within this larger public-interest story: the future of virtual care depends not only on connecting patients and clinicians, but also on equipping clinicians with the examination capabilities and information needed to evaluate patients with greater confidence. MedWand is designed not to replace clinicians, clinical judgment or traditional in-person care, but to extend their reach and strengthen the information available when care is delivered remotely.About MedWand SolutionsMedWand Solutions is a leader in clinical-grade remote examination technology, delivering advanced telemedicine solutions designed to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare regardless of physical location. Created by a team of physicians and engineers, MedWandis an FDA-cleared, multi-sensor medical device used with a telehealth platform that supports comprehensive in-person and remote patient examinations. By combining traditional examination tools, clinical-grade vital-sign capture and connectivity with approved third-party devices, MedWand helps clinicians conduct more complete patient assessments across a wide range of healthcare settings and applications. For more information, visit MedWand.About BreakthroughsTMBreakthroughsTM is a philanthropic public-interest PSA series created to help audiences better understand important advancements in science, medicine, technology, sustainability, infrastructure and human progress. Each segment translates complex innovation into clear, credible and visually compelling public education while highlighting the larger human and societal impact behind emerging ideas, technologies and organizations helping shape the future.

Dan Johnson

OMD prm

+1 646-350-2503

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This is a special preview of the MedWand BreakthroughsTM PSA

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MedWand Selected for BreakthroughsTM PSA on Expanding Access to Healthcare News Provided By OMD prm October 12, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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