James Rush of Rush Injury Law took home the award for the third consecutive year

NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- James Rush of Rush Injury Law, a plaintiff's personal injury and wrongful death law firm based in Novato, California, won the Marin Independent Journal's Readers' Choice award for Best Attorney for the 3rd year in a row. Mr. Rush and his firm have been representing victims in injury and wrongful death cases for over 20 years in the Bay Area.

James Rush

Rush Injury Law

+1 415-897-4801

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Readers' Choice Best Attorney for the 3rd year in a row News Provided By Rush Injury Law October 12, 2026, 16:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, Law



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