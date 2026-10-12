As Battery Power And Risks Grow, Americase International Convenes Thermal Runaway Containment Panel At The Battery Show

OEM, regulatory, materials science and emergency response experts weigh in on battery safety at The Battery Show North America in Detroit, Oct. 14.

- John Redman, COO of Americase International

WAXAHACHIE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As lithium battery energy density climbs and deployment scales across electric vehicles, stationary storage and industrial applications, meeting a safety standard does not guarantee that a thermal runaway event stays contained. Americase International will address that challenge in a panel at The Battery Show North America on October 14 in Detroit.

The session,“Engineering Containment for the Next Generation of Batteries: Mitigating Thermal Runaway in Transport and Storage,” takes place Wednesday, October 14, at Huntington Place during the show's October 12–15 run. Americase International Chief Operating Officer John Redman will moderate, joined by Chief Revenue Officer Chris Egloff and Ryan Paquet, president of HazMat Safety Consulting, an Americase International company, along with experts from General Motors, Power-Metric and Energy Security Agency.

The panel will explore what“safe and compliant” actually requires today and how those expectations continue to change as the industry scales.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the volumetric energy density of lithium-ion battery packs rose more than eightfold between 2008 and 2020, from 55 to 450 watt-hours per liter. Total capacity is also growing: in 2025, the average battery in a U.S. battery electric car held about 90 kilowatt-hours of energy, according to the International Energy Agency. Researchers report a persistent trade-off between energy density and safety in lithium-ion batteries.

“Compliant is not necessarily contained,” said John Redman, COO of Americase International.“Containment has to keep pace with the chemistry. Engineers, OEMs, regulatory experts, and first responders each see a different piece of the thermal runaway problem, and this panel puts those perspectives on one stage.”

The 45-minute session, part of the show's Battery Chemistry, Materials & Cell Innovation track and Battery Safety theme, will cover thermal runaway behavior across chemistries and formats, the materials science behind effective transport and storage design, how containment engineering, regulatory compliance and emergency response intersect, and where containment standards and best practices are headed next.

Americase International will also showcase its battery transport and storage solutions at Booth 3508 throughout the four-day event, October 12–15.

Moderator and Panelists

- John Redman (Moderator), COO, Americase International - Redman oversees operations across Americase International's containment, testing, and regulatory compliance businesses, including HazMat Safety Consulting, Americase, and Fulcrum Testing.

- Chris Egloff, Chief Revenue Officer, Americase International - Egloff works with OEMs, logistics providers, and battery manufacturers to address real world battery transport and storage challenges. Egloff is a co-author of Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety.

- Michael Colaianne, Senior Manager of Dangerous Goods Transportation, General Motors - Colaianne leads General Motors' global dangerous goods transportation compliance program across manufacturing and pre-production sites. He is a Certified Dangerous Goods Professional (CDGP) through the Institute of Hazardous Materials Management (IHMM) and a subject-matter expert in multimodal lithium battery transportation.

- Ryan Paquet, President, HazMat Safety Consulting, an Americase International company - A former PHMSA official with more than 20 years of experience in hazardous materials transportation safety, Paquet is also co-author of Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety.

- Jun Shin, Executive Partner, Power-Metric - Shin focuses on the materials science and engineering side of battery safety and performance.

- Dalan Zartman, CEO, Energy Security Agency - Zartman brings hands-on expertise in emergency response, risk mitigation and incident command for battery-related hazards.

Session Details

Session: Engineering Containment for the Next Generation of Batteries: Mitigating Thermal Runaway in Transport and Storage

Moderator: John Redman, COO, Americase International

Panelists: Chris Egloff, Michael Colaianne, Ryan Paquet, Jun Shin and Dalan Zartman

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Time: 1:00–1:45 p.m. EDT

Location: Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, Michigan

Booth: Americase International, Booth 3508, October 12–15

For additional information, visit Americase International's event page:

About Americase International

Americase International, parent company of Americase, HazMat Safety Consulting, and Fulcrum Testing, integrates containment engineering, dangerous goods regulatory strategy, and safety and performance validation to protect what is hazardous, what is valuable, and what has never been shipped before. Americase has designed and manufactured protective cases since 1985; HazMat Safety Consulting is led by former U.S. and international regulators who helped shape today's dangerous goods standards; and Fulcrum Testing provides lithium battery and product testing. Its conviction: containment, not just compliance. Based in Waxahachie, Texas, the company serves customers in electronics, aerospace, defense, data center, EV/automotive, energy storage, medical device and other industries. .

Becca Cooper Leebove

PR Lead

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As Battery Power and Risks Grow, Americase International Convenes Thermal Runaway Containment Panel at The Battery Show News Provided By ShuBu Creative October 12, 2026, 16:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Waste Management, World & Regional...



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