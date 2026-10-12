Updated Media Advisory: Stacey Abrams To Speak At Official No Kings Virtual GOTV Rally On October 17

Stacey Abrams added to the Official No Kings Virtual & Accessible Get Out the Vote Rally! Stand Up for Science is hosting the rally to provide an accessible way for everyone to participate in the movement to defend democracy.

Voting rights leader joins headliners Michael Lewis & Theo Braddy for an accessible online rally to mobilize voters ahead of Election Day

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stand Up for Science has announced an update to the speaker lineup for its upcoming No Kings Virtual & Accessible Get Out the Vote Rally on Saturday, October 17 at 12 pm Eastern. Stacey Abrams, voting rights advocate, New York Times best-selling author, and political leader is now scheduled to speak at the event.Abrams joins previously announced speakers, including best-selling author Michael Lewis, veteran disability rights activist Theo W. Braddy, and Stand Up for Science Founder Colette Delawalla. Abrams' remarks will explore the importance of ensuring voting rights and access.The No Kings Virtual & Accessible GOTV Rally will bring together speakers and participants from the activist, scientific, disability, international, and voting rights communities to speak about health, democracy, and access: access to care, to science, to voting, and to full participation in public life.The event will kick off with a formal speaking program, followed by various breakout sessions, including opportunities to connect with Americans voting abroad.WHAT: Official No Kings Virtual & Accessible Get Out the Vote RallyWHO: Stand Up for ScienceWHEN: Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 12 pm EasternWHERE: Virtual; register to attend here.ACCESSIBILITY: Live ASL and Spanish audio interpretation will be provided; closed captioning and multi-language automatic captioning will also be available.UPDATED SPEAKER LINEUP:- Stacey Abrams, voting rights advocate, politician, best-selling author, and civic strategist - Newly Added!- Michael Lewis, best-selling author of Moneyball, The Big Short and, most recently of Blockers, the story of the DOGE destroyers and the federal employees and others who resisted;- Theo W. Braddy, veteran disability rights advocate and movement leader, Executive Director of the National Council on Independent Living (NCIL); and- Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science.Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to actions affecting federal science agencies and funding of the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up for Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform to publish their open letters of concern. Stand Up for Science is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization [EIN: 33-4154429] and donations are not tax-deductible.

Char Bowling

Stand Up for Science

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Updated Media Advisory: Stacey Abrams to Speak at Official No Kings Virtual GOTV Rally on October 17 News Provided By Stand Up for Science October 12, 2026, 16:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.