Brookbush Institute Publishes An Article Update: 'Is 3 Sets Per Muscle Group The Upper Limit?'

Is 3 Sets per Muscle Group the Upper Limit? -

New article finds that increases in strength, hypertrophy, and power leveled off at about 3 - 4 sets per muscle group per session

- Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Press Release for Article: Is 3 Sets per Muscle Group the Upper Limit?Related Article: Personal Trainer Certification Cost (2026): Full Price & FeesRelated Information: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) ProgramThe Brookbush Institute today updated an article examining why 3 sets has become the default recommendation in resistance training programs. The article draws on the systematic research review behind the Institute's course Acute Variables: Sets Per Muscle Group, and it suggests the common recommendation may reflect an upper limit on how much training volume the body can adapt to in a single session.In the studies reviewed, increases in strength, hypertrophy, and power leveled off at about 3 - 4 sets per muscle group per session. Beyond 5 - 6 sets, additional sets added little, and in some studies more sets resulted in smaller increases.Two findings stood out. In a 12-week study, men who performed 10 sets per muscle group per session exhibited larger increases in arm and trunk hypertrophy, and larger increases in bench press and lat pull-down strength, than men who performed 20 sets per muscle group per session. In a 12-week pilot study, the group that performed 20 sets per muscle group per session exhibited a decrease in leg lean mass.“Most lifters assume more sets means more results, and the research suggests otherwise,” said Dr. Brent Brookbush, DPT, CEO and founder of the Brookbush Institute.“The body can only adapt to so much in one session. After 3 or 4 good sets, the extra sets add fatigue, not progress. The better strategy is fewer, higher-quality sets, performed twice a week.”The article offers practical recommendations for trainers, coaches, and experienced exercisers:Perform 3 - 4 high-quality sets per muscle group, 2 times per week, instead of 8 sets once per week.Do not count warm-up sets that stop short of failure.Use exercise variations on different days, such as incline dumbbell press on Monday and flat dumbbell press on Thursday.Reduce sets when adding power exercises or supersets.The article also includes the Institute's position statement on sets per muscle group, a sample novice routine, a sample upper body hypertrophy routine with supersets, and an annotated bibliography of the studies reviewed. The full article is available at brookbushinstitute.About the Brookbush InstituteThe Brookbush Institute is an evidence-based education company for fitness and rehabilitation professionals, founded by Dr. Brent Brookbush, DPT. Its monthly membership includes more than 200 courses, more than 500 videos of exercises and techniques, and continuing education credits for personal trainers, physical therapists, athletic trainers, chiropractors, massage therapists, and occupational therapists. The Institute offers two paths to become a Certified Personal Trainer: the Advanced BI-CPT Certificate, an education-based certificate included in membership, and the NCCA-accredited CPT Certification Exam. The CPT Certification exam is open to anyone. No course or membership is required, and the exam fee is separate.Media ContactBrent Brookbush...

Brent Brookbush

Brookbush Institute

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Brookbush Institute Publishes an Article Update: 'Is 3 Sets per Muscle Group the Upper Limit?' News Provided By Brookbush Institute October 12, 2026, 16:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.