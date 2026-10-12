Inventionhome® Inventor Spotlight: Body Dryer

FORT LARAMIE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The idea for the Body Dryer came from a simple personal experience: stepping out of the shower during the winter and immediately feeling cold. Instead of reaching for a towel, Timothy B. of Fort Laramie, OH found himself using a conventional hair dryer to warm and dry his body, which gave him the idea for a larger, hands-free device that could provide the same sensation over the entire body.The Body Dryer is designed to dry and warm users after a shower, bath, swim, or other exposure to water or cold temperatures. The freestanding device uses three adjustable vents to direct airflow toward the head, middle of the body, and feet, with options for hot, warm, or cool air depending on the user's preference. The vents can also be opened or closed individually to concentrate airflow where it is needed most.One of the invention's more versatile features is its ability to function as a hands-free hair dryer. By closing the lower vents, users can direct a greater volume of air toward their head, allowing them to dry their hair without having to hold a traditional hair dryer. This could be particularly convenient for someone getting ready after a shower or for anyone who simply wants a hands-free way to dry and warm themselves.Timothy envisions the Body Dryer as an alternative to relying entirely on towels, while also providing a way to customize the drying experience based on the user's comfort and the surrounding temperature. More than anything, the concept grew from wanting to recreate a comfortable feeling he had already discovered for himself: using warm air to take the chill out of a cold winter morning after a shower.Companies interested in the Body Dryer can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Inventor Spotlight: Body Dryer News Provided By InventionHome October 12, 2026, 16:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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