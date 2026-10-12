Allgeo Announces Availability Of Vista Integration On Trimble Marketplace

allGeo ERP Integration

allGeo for Field Service Management

allGeo payroll pre-processing

allGeo's new Trimble Marketplace integration links jobsite time, mileage, and labor data to Vista for faster, more accurate payroll and job costing

- Jon Fingland, Vice President, AECO Project & Operations, Trimble. PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- allGeo, a field workforce management platform for organizations with distributed workforces, today announced the availability of allGeo + Vista on Trimble Marketplace, providing contractors using the TrimbleVistaTM financial management solution with a way to connect field workforce activity in allGeo with payroll, job costing, compliance, and back-office operations in Vista.allGeo + Vista helps contractors capture employee and crew time, track labor against jobs and cost codes, automatically record mileage, and manage complex pay, compliance, and safety requirements. By connecting field activity with Vista, allGeo helps reduce manual data entry, improve payroll and job-cost accuracy, increase operational visibility, and maintain more complete records for compliance and audit purposes.“Accurate payroll and job costing start with accurate information from the field,” said Shailendra Jain, CEO of allGeo.“With allGeo + Vista on Trimble Marketplace, contractors can more easily connect time, jobs, location, mileage, and labor rules with the systems they already use. This helps teams spend less time correcting workforce data and more time managing their projects and people.”From Field Time to Payroll-Ready Labor DataFor contractors managing employees and crews across multiple jobsites, workforce management involves far more than collecting hours. Employees may move between projects, work against different cost codes, travel between jobsites, and operate under different pay, union, prevailing wage, or compliance requirements.allGeo helps contractors manage these complexities with:. GPS and geofence time tracking: Capture and verify employee time at jobsites to reduce manual timesheets and improve timecard accuracy.. Job and cost-code tracking: Allocate labor to the appropriate jobs, cost codes, work orders, and activities to support construction job costing.. Automated mileage tracking: Capture job-related travel and mileage to reduce manual reporting and support reimbursement and payroll workflows.. Pre-payroll labor rules: Apply overtime, shift differentials, union rules, prevailing wage requirements, and other labor-rate rules before payroll is processed.. Workforce scheduling: Coordinate employees and crews across jobsites while improving visibility into schedules, attendance, and assignments.. Field workflows and compliance: Digitize forms, approvals, signatures, attestations, alerts, inspections, safety documentation, and other field processes.“At TMS, we use Vista as our ERP system and needed a time-tracking solution that could verify our employees' presence at the jobsite, help them record time and labor details in the field, and synchronize that information with our payroll and accounting systems,” said Arial, VP of HR at TMS.“allGeo helped us automate this process while reducing the time needed to process payroll accurately. It has also given us greater visibility into labor hours and transformed how we manage them across the business.”“We're pleased to welcome allGeo to the Trimble Marketplace and expand the solutions available to Vista customers,” said Jon Fingland, Vice President, AECO Project & Operations, Trimble.Trimble Marketplace is a centralized hub that simplifies the discovery and purchase of verified integrations, applications, and extensions - from both Trimble and trusted third-parties - to complement Trimble solutions and expand connected technology ecosystems.Learn more about allGeo + Vista on Trimble Marketplace.About Abaqus Inc.Abaqus Inc. provides allGeo, an enterprise field workforce automation and compliance platform that helps mid-size and enterprise organizations improve field operations while strengthening labor, payroll, and workforce safety compliance.allGeo automates GPS-verified time tracking, job and cost-code allocation, mileage tracking, employee attestations, proof-of-work documentation, safety workflows, meal and rest-break compliance, accurate field data collection for prevailing wage and certified payroll jobs, and configurable pre-payroll pay calculations.With configurable workflows, integrations, APIs, and low-code automation, allGeo helps organizations transform field activity into accurate, payroll-ready and audit-ready workforce records while improving operational visibility, payroll accuracy, and productivity.

John Cunningham

Abaqus Inc.

+1 415-496-9436

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allGeo Announces Availability of Vista Integration on Trimble Marketplace News Provided By Abaqus Inc. October 12, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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