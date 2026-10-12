One In Six UK Consumers Say Once They Stop Trusting A Brand, They Can't Be Won Back, New Research Reveals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Reputation Leaders' Vantage Point UK Edition 2026 finds product quality, reliability, and customer service drive perceived trustworthiness

- Laurence Evans, CEO, Reputation Leaders

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today Reputation Leaders unveils The Vantage Point UK Edition 2026, a report built on a September 2026 survey of 1,000 UK adults. The report offers communications leaders a far-looking high point from which to view emergent reputation risks and the shifting trust landscape.

Key findings at a glance:

. Amazon tops the UK Trusted Brands Index (14% of those who named a trustworthy brand), followed closely by Tesco, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, and Apple. Trust is driven by quality products, reliability and great customer service.

. One in six Brits (17%) say once they stop trusting a brand they can't be won back; nearly a third (32%) avoid purchasing from brands they are unsure about, while almost two‐thirds (64%) buy with added caution.

. When asked about what crises they could recall, the Marks & Spencer April 2025 cybersecurity breach was the most top‐of‐mind incident (mentioned by 12% of those who recalled an incident). M&S's high ranking in the UK Trusted Brands Index shows that one crisis does not necessarily break a brand. In the UK, the most mentioned crises involved data privacy, AI, or cybersecurity threats, safety issues, or political controversy.

. Rebuilding trust after a crisis requires listening to those affected (38%), articulating what went wrong and why (35%), and a plan for a long-term solution (33%). Brands must consistently deliver on promises, increase transparency, and admit mistakes quickly.

. Channel strategy matters: news, web search and social media are the primary places Brits turn for information on brand controversies. Gen Z favours social media (TikTok led at 46%), while older cohorts rely more on news and web search.

. CEO credibility is rooted in dialogue: apologising when appropriate (41%), being open to questions (40%), and demonstrating that they listen to employees and customers (39%) are the top three traits that make a CEO's communication credible.

. Geopolitical and AI‐related reputation risks loom large. When asked what reputation risks do you think UK businesses should prioritise, 59% of UK adults say they want businesses to prioritise cybersecurity or data‐privacy breach planning; 47% cite misinformation/disinformation/deep‐fakes; 40% flag supply‐chain and geopolitical trade disruption. Note: this is based on December 2025 survey data of 2,074 Brits.

. Authenticity in the AI era: 43% of Brits say AI‐driven brand communications feel less authentic, though 31% accept a bit of AI is fine, if people are involved too. Live, unedited video Q&As (45%) and simple declarations of human authorship (35%) build confidence that communications are genuinely human‐led.

. Customers are key to building trust. When asked,“for brands to build more trust with you, who would you like to hear more from?” customers (40%), independent experts (36%), and customer service (34%) were most prominent. Influencers and journalists are important for marketing, PR, and building visibility, but less so for building trust (18% and 13% respectively).



About the Vantage Point UK Edition 2026

The Vantage Point is a reputation report by Reputation Leaders for communications professionals and business leaders. It distils insights from a 10‐minute online survey conducted in September 2026 among 1,000 UK adults aged 18 and up, weighted to match UK demographics by gender, age and region. The margin of error is ±3.1% at the 95% confidence level.

About Reputation Leaders

Reputation Leaders is an independent research consultancy specialising in brand reputation, trust, and communications strategy. We help organisations navigate complex reputational landscapes with data‐driven strategy and actionable guidance.

Laurence Evans

Reputation Leaders Ltd

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One in six UK consumers say once they stop trusting a brand, they can't be won back, new research reveals News Provided By Reputation Leaders LLC October 12, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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