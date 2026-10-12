Oppn 'Misleading' Youth: Nityanand Rai At NDA Campaign Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Ujiarpur Lok Sabha MP Nityanand Rai accused the opposition of spreading confusion among the country's youth, asserting that the NDA government at the Centre would not allow such efforts to succeed.

Rai was addressing a meeting in Samastipur organised in support of NDA candidates contesting the Darbhanga Teachers' and Graduates' constituency elections on Monday.

During his address, Nityanand Rai praised the Bihar government's performance and highlighted developments in the education sector.

Referring to the work of Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, he said ongoing initiatives would benefit teachers, graduates and other sections of society.

Rai also asserted that the country was in the safe hands of PM Narendra Modi and warned that strict action would be taken against those attempting to disturb public order.

Several NDA leaders, including Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari and BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, attended the meeting organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The gathering served as a campaign platform for the NDA candidates seeking support from voters in the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies ahead of the Bihar Legislative Council elections.

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar criticised the INDIA alliance's march to the Supreme Court, saying he said that there was no justification for the protest.

He accused opposition leaders of questioning constitutional institutions and making derogatory remarks about them without presenting concrete evidence.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) national president and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha also questioned the opposition's move, describing the protest held in New Delhi as unnecessary.

Kushwaha said that although there had initially been some confusion over the issue, the courts and the Election Commission had subsequently clarified the situation.

He argued that further protests were therefore unwarranted.

He also criticised the leaders of the INDIA alliance, alleging that their actions did not serve the national interest and claiming that the public had already rejected them.

The remarks from NDA leaders come amid continuing political exchanges between the ruling alliance and opposition parties over electoral issues and the role of constitutional institutions.