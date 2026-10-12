K'taka BJP Demands CBI Probe Into Sting Operation Charges

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 12 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Monday demanded a CBI investigation into the allegations surrounding the alleged sting operations, accusing Congress leaders of targeting members of their own party and working to“destroy” the Congress from within.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, he said that anyone making allegations, including the Chief Minister, should demonstrate commitment to establishing the truth rather than making vague accusations.

“If Siddaramaiah wants an investigation, let him write to the Chief Minister or the Deputy Commissioner. If he does not trust the CBI, he can opt for another agency. If he genuinely wants the truth to come out, let the matter be handed over to the CBI,” he said.

Narayanaswamy questioned whether the Chief Minister wanted to prevent the truth from emerging and alleged that Congress leaders were conducting sting operations against their own party members.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Narayanaswamy questioned Congress leaders' protests, asking whether the names of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge or Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had been deleted from the electoral rolls.

“Whose name has been removed? Bring those names forward, and we will approach the Election Commission to get them included. There is no fire; you are creating the smoke,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress lacked leadership and was gradually losing public support. He also claimed that Rahul Gandhi would never become Prime Minister, arguing that he lacked the ability, maturity and intelligence required for the post. Narayanaswamy said Gandhi should consider resigning as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Taking a swipe at the party's leadership, Narayanaswamy referred to Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge as senior leaders and described Congress general secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala as“two clerks”. He alleged that the party's leadership was primarily interested in retaining power for political and financial benefits.

He also accused the Congress and its allies of creating insecurity in the country.

Criticising the opposition's proposed march to the Supreme Court over the SIR issue, Narayanaswamy said political parties should pursue legal remedies through the appropriate court proceedings rather than staging protests outside the institution.

He claimed that the Chief Justice of India had given the protesters a fitting response by making it clear that cases should be pursued through petitions and hearings inside the courtroom.