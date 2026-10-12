Bengal: CEO Starts Campaign For Enrolment Of Deleted Eligible And New Voters

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata. Oct 12 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), on Monday, informed that as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), all 24 district magistrates (DMs)-cum-district electoral officers (DEOs) have started a proactive campaign for enrolment of deleted eligible voters and new or first-time voters in the electoral rolls.

The CEO said that the exercise is meant to ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the electoral rolls.“Special camps are being held throughout the state to ensure this,” it said.

In the statement, it was also advised that if any person has any complaint, he or she should contact the concerned booth-level officer (BLO) or assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) or electoral registration officer (ERO) or the DEO-cum-DM concerned.

“We are committed to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the voter list,” the statement read.

The CEO's office on its social media handle had also posted pictures and videos of such camps being organised in different parts of the state.

Last week, amid the nationwide controversy over the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, the office of the CEO, West Bengal, gave clarifications that the CEO's office was committed to work under the supervision and control of the ECI as per the provisions of the Representation of the People Act 1950 in connection with updating of electoral roll.

Then the CEO's office also clarified that any eligible but left-out voter would be able to search for their names in the list of ASDD (absentee, shifted, dead, deleted) voters prepared during the special intensive revision (SIR), 2026.

The CEO's office had also provided the links in the matter available with it or with the district electoral officers/district magistrates in cases of the districts concerned.

“Any person in this list may submit Form-6 online or through booth level officer (BLO) for inclusion of his/her name in the electoral roll,” the office of the CEO, West Bengal, said in a statement.

The CEO's office had also clarified that any young or first-time eligible elector attaining the age of 18 years as on date may apply and would also be able to include his or her name in the electoral roll by submitting Form-6 online or through BLO.