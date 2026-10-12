AAP Trying To Malign Sanctity Of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib: Punjab BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 12 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Monday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that the party had attempted to malign the sanctity of the historic Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi by violating Sikh religious traditions for its political interests.

Dhillon said gurdwaras are centres of faith and devotion for the Sikh community, but the Aam Aadmi Party had not spared even this sacred place in pursuit of its political interests.

He said videos had shown Aam Aadmi Party protesters entering the gurdwara premises with placards, raising political slogans and creating a commotion.

He emphasised that there are numerous platforms for political activities, but disturbing the sanctity and religious decorum of a gurdwara is highly condemnable.

Exposing what he described as the Aam Aadmi Party's false propaganda, Dhillon alleged that the party had first violated the religious decorum of the gurdwara and subsequently launched a campaign to malign the police and the gurdwara management when the police arrived to restrain those responsible for the disturbance.

He clarified that the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee had already made it clear that the protesters had violated the 'maryada' of the gurdwara sahib.

According to Dhillon, the police had not even entered the Darbar Hall, where devotees remove their shoes and pay obeisance.

He said the police had only acted to restrain those creating a disturbance within the gurdwara premises, a fact that he claimed was evident to everyone.

Questioning the Aam Aadmi Party's leadership, Dhillon said,“Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party must answer why they sent their people into the gurdwara sahib to raise slogans. It is deeply unfortunate that a sacred place like Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, which provides shelter and serves langar to thousands of people every day, was turned into a political battleground.”

He appealed to the people of Punjab and the entire Sikh Sangat to remain vigilant against what he termed an anti-Guru party.

He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party had earlier confronted Sri Akal Takht Sahib and was now attempting to malign gurdwaras.