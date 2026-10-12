Rajasthan: Ajmer Police Apprehend Another Bangladeshi National

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 12 (IANS) The Ajmer District Police's Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended a 52-year-old Bangladeshi national during its 27th operation targeting Bangladeshi nationals suspected of residing illegally in the district.

According to police, a total of 61 Bangladeshi nationals have been identified in Ajmer so far. The latest operation was conducted on Monday by a joint team of the Dargah Police Station and the Ajmer CID Zone.

The operation is being carried out under the directions of Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwala.

A team led by Dargah Circle Officer Harshit Sharma and supervised by Additional Superintendent of Police Himanshu Jangid has been actively searching for suspects.

After conducting searches in areas including Dargah Bazaar, Jaliyan Cemetery, Andarkot, Nai Sadak and Taragarh, the team apprehended the suspect.

During interrogation, the man identified himself as Ghulam Mustafa, a resident of Mughalhat in Bangladesh's Lalmonirhat district.

According to police, he claimed to have entered India illegally through West Bengal approximately 25 years ago. He reportedly lived in West Bengal before travelling to various parts of the country, including Delhi, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Assam, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Police said he returned to Ajmer around three months ago and had been residing in the Dargah area. The suspect has been detained on suspicion of illegal residence and taken to the Dargah Police Station for questioning.

Investigators are examining the circumstances of his alleged entry into India, his movements and extended stay in different locations, and his possible contacts.

Further investigation is underway.