Chhattisgarh: Automatic Weapons, Explosives Recovered In Sukma

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Oct 12 (IANS) Security forces achieved a significant success in the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign by recovering a large cache of automatic weapons, live ammunition and explosives from a Naxalite dump hidden in the dense forests of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

Acting on vital intelligence provided by surrendered Naxalites, a joint team of the District Force, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters conducted an area domination and search operation on October 12, 2026, in the hilly-forest terrain of village Palachalma under Kistaram police station limits.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Mayank Gurjar and Additional Superintendent of Police (Naxal Operations) Rohit Shah.

During the thorough search, the team successfully located and recovered a dump previously concealed by Naxalites. The recovered items include two.303 rifles, one single-shot weapon, four BGL launchers, three 12-bore rifles, one country-made pistol, three INSAS magazines with 26 live rounds, 20 live rounds of 12-bore, one arrow bomb, two BGL cells, one wireless set with two chargers, 208 non-electric detonators, one magazine pouch, and several empty cartridges of.303, INSAS, AK-47 and 12-bore rifles. In total, 13 weapons, including a.303 BGL launcher and 12-bore rifles, along with 46 live rounds of INSAS and 12-bore rifles and 208 non-electric detonators were seized.

The recovered material has been taken into safe custody, and further legal action is being taken as per procedure.

Officials stated that under the continuous Naxal eradication campaign in Sukma district, security forces have been intensifying area domination and search operations in remote and inaccessible forest areas to recover arms, ammunition, explosives and other materials earlier hidden by Naxalites.

The latest recovery is a result of precise intelligence and coordinated efforts by the joint forces. Sukma Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a strong environment of peace, security and development in the district.

“Such campaigns will continue in the future as well,” the police said, emphasising that sustained pressure on Naxal infrastructure remains a key priority.

The successful operation once again highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-based joint operations involving local forces, DRG and Bastar Fighters in dismantling the residual Naxal network in the Bastar region.