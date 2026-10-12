J&K: Agriculture Dept Assistant Arrested In Bribery Case

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 12 (IANS) J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Monday it has arrested a senior assistant of the Agriculture Department in J&K's Handwara sub-division while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.

A statement said ACB J&K caught the Sr. Assistant of the Sub-Division Agriculture office, Handwara, namely Irshad Ahmad Peer, red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 40,000 for the release of a subsidy bill pending with him.

ACB police station Baramulla received a written complaint against the said public servant alleging therein that a subsidy bill was pending with the said public servant, who had demanded a bribe amounting to Rs 40,000 from the complainant against the release of a subsidy bill of a tractor availed by the brother of the complainant under HADP Scheme, upon which a discreet verification was conducted by ACB Baramulla, during which the allegations of demand of bribe by the said public servant were found true.

In view of the written complaint and verification report received in the matter, commission of a cognizable offence punishable under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) was made out against the said public servant. Accordingly, a Case FIR No. 06/2026 under section 7 of the PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) was registered on 12.10.2026 at ACB police station Baramulla, and investigations were set in motion.

Immediately after the registration of the case, a trap-laying team was constituted, assisted by independent witnesses as per the prevailing norms, and a successful trap was laid by the trap team against the said accused public servant, who was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe money of Rs. 40,000, which was recovered from his conscious possession, confirmed and authenticated by other surrounding evidence.

The accused has been arrested and taken into custody, and investigation of the case is in progress.