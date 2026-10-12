Bihar Cabinet Approves 23 Agenda Proposals CM Praises Centre's Support

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) The Bihar Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday, approved 23 agenda items.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Choudhary said the double-engine government was working towards the overall development of Bihar.

The Chief Minister also said the Bihar government had decided to express its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to the state's development.

He noted that Narendra Modi had completed 25 years in leadership roles, beginning with his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and later serving as Prime Minister from May 26, 2014.

Choudhary said the Council of Ministers had acknowledged the Centre's support for Bihar over the past 12 years.

He added that Bihar would play an important role in India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Highlighting developments in healthcare, Choudhary said Bihar had expanded its medical education infrastructure with support from the central government.

According to the Chief Minister, the number of medical colleges in the state had increased from 13 to 31, while MBBS student capacity had risen from 1,310 to 4,710.

He also referred to the construction of Bihar's second AIIMS facility in Darbhanga, following the establishment of AIIMS Patna.

The Darbhanga project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

Choudhary said Bihar had received approximately Rs 13 lakh crore from the Centre over the past 12 years.

He also highlighted the reported reach of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, stating that around 90 per cent of families had benefited.

The Chief Minister further said more than 50 lakh women had become Lakhpati Didis through initiatives aimed at strengthening women's livelihoods and economic independence.

The Chief Minister also outlined ongoing infrastructure projects across Bihar, including work on eight new bridges and the resumption of construction on several previously stalled bridge projects.

He mentioned ongoing work in Buxar, Sonepur, Bhagalpur and the Kahalgaon–Kataiya area.

A six-lane road is also planned between Begusarai and Suryagarha.

Choudhary said the state government would continue working with the Centre to expand connectivity, improve public services and accelerate development across Bihar.