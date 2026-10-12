Hope Fast-Track Court Will Deliver Justice: Assam CM On Zubeen Garg Death Case

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed hope that the fast-track court hearing the death case of legendary singer Zubeen Garg would deliver justice, amid continuing public demands for accountability and protests by the late singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and his fan club.

Responding to questions about the protests, Sarma said the government could not comment on matters pending before the High Court or the Supreme Court.

However, expressing confidence in the proceedings before the fast-track court, he said the case was receiving due judicial attention.

“We are hopeful that we will get good justice from the fast-track court,” the Chief Minister said.

Garg's death in Singapore on September 19, 2025, while swimming off Lazarus Island during his visit to attend the North East India Festival, triggered widespread grief across Assam and demands for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following public outrage, the Assam government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. The investigation subsequently led to the arrest of several people associated with the singer and the festival.

The SIT filed a chargesheet accusing festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddhartha Sharma, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta and musician Shekharjyoti Goswami of murder.

Sandipan Garg was charged with culpable homicide, while security personnel Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya faced charges related to conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

The case has since progressed through the judicial system, with a fast-track court framing murder charges against four of the accused. In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court recently granted bail to Amritprava Mahanta on a bond of Rs 50,000.

She was arrested on October 2 last year, following questioning by investigators and was lodged in Haflong Jail. She is the first accused in the case to secure bail.

The bail order has come amid continuing legal proceedings involving the other accused, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, whose bail plea has also been under judicial consideration.

Garg's death continues to evoke strong emotions across Assam, with fans and civil society groups demanding a transparent trial and justice for the singer.