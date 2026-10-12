MP Cabinet Passes Multi-Pronged Special Resolution On PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Life

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 12 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Monday unanimously passed a special resolution to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life. The Council of Ministers expressed gratitude and best wishes on“behalf of the state's more than 8.5 crore people” for his journey from Chief Minister of Gujarat to the Prime Minister of India.

The resolution wishes the Prime Minister a long life, good health and continued success.

Addressing mediapersons here, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the resolution was passed to affirm the state's commitment to his mantra of“We Will Do It” and described the last 25 years as a chapter of service, good governance and nation-first spirit.

Highlighting national achievements under the Prime Minister's leadership, Chief Minister Yadav said the resolution notes that free food grains are being provided to over 80 crore citizens. Schemes such as Jan Dhan, Mudra, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, Swamitva, PM SVANidhi and Ujjwala have made Antyodaya meaningful.

He pointed out that the resolution also recalls landmark reforms including demonetisation, GST, the Triple Talaq law, new criminal codes, the creation of NITI Aayog, PM Gati Shakti and Ease of Doing Business initiatives.

On the digital front, the resolution points out that nearly 40 per cent of the world's digital transactions now take place in India through UPI, CM Yadav said. Missions such as the Semiconductor Mission, National Quantum Mission and India AI Mission, along with more than two lakh start-ups, are shaping the future of technology and entrepreneurship.

The National Education Policy 2020, women's reservation through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, abolition of Article 370, surgical strikes, Balakot airstrike, Operation Sindoor, Chandrayaan missions, the Ram Temple, and the rejuvenation of Kashi Vishwanath and Mahakal Lok are also mentioned in the resolution.

Turning to Madhya Pradesh, the chief minister said that the resolution credits the double-engine government for major gains in irrigation through the Ken-Betwa, Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal and Tapi projects, and for making the state Naxal-free.

The resolution also notes the successful establishment of cheetah habitats, metro projects worth Rs 23,000 crore in Bhopal and Indore, the renaming of Bhopal's railway station after Rani Kamalapati, and the state's leadership in clean energy, with 30 per cent of its more than 30,000 MW capacity coming from renewable sources.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the passage of the Uniform Civil Code Bill, empowerment of 65 lakh women through self-help groups, plans for over two lakh government jobs, and 20 per cent reservation for Agniveers in uniformed services. Investment proposals exceeding Rs 30.77 lakh crore under GIS-2025 further underscore the state's growth trajectory under the Prime Minister's guidance. There was a time when many countries around the world believed that India was developing and would remain so, but under your able leadership the tables have turned, and today the whole world unanimously acknowledges India's rising stature under the“Modi hai to Mumkin hai” slogan, the Chief Minister said.

The Prime Minister has recognised the young generation as both the creators and beneficiaries of a developed India, and the Madhya Pradesh government is laying a strong foundation for their future.

More than two lakh new government jobs will be created in the state, a special examination of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission will be held once a year, 12 new medical colleges and 12 skill universities will be opened next year, one lakh youth will be linked with industry-oriented skills, and AI and Advanced Computing Labs will be established in colleges to equip them with future technologies, CM Yadav said.

Through the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan-2026, your mantra of public welfare through public services has been transformed into a statewide mission, with citizens expressing their gratitude towards your sensitive and service-oriented leadership by lighting more than 3 crore 87 lakh lamps under the Ashirwad Ka Diya programme, including a new world record of over 33 lakh 27 thousand lamps lit in Ujjain, he said.