Earth Infra Money Laundering: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 140 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has attached Rs 140 crore belonging to Earth Infrastructure Ltd, its subsidiaries, its promoters and their family members and related entities in connection with a Rs 2,004 crore money laundering probe.

ED's Delhi Zonal Office-II attached the immovable assets, which include Earth Infrastructure Ltd and its promoters Avdhesh Kumar Goel, Rajnish Mittal, Atul Gupta and Vikas Gupta, among others. The attachment forms part of an ongoing money laundering investigation involving Earth Infrastructure Ltd and associated entities, in relation to large-scale alleged fraud and misappropriation of public funds.

Probe based on police FIRs, SFIO complaint

ED investigation was initiated on the basis of five FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police, against Earth Infrastructure Ltd, its directors and related entities under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has also filed a criminal complaint under Section 447 of the Companies Act against the promoters/directors of the Earth Group.

Over 19,000 homebuyers cheated

ED said the group is accused of collecting Rs 2,004 crore from more than 19,425 homebuyers and investors by promising timely delivery of residential and commercial units and assured returns.

ED said its investigation revealed that substantial funds were diverted and siphoned off through various group entities and related concerns and persons. However, the agency said, despite receipt of substantial funds from the buyers and investors, the projects were either left incomplete or possession of units was not handed over, thereby causing wrongful loss to the homebuyers and investors.

"Investigation has further revealed that a part of the proceeds of crime generated from the scheduled offences was utilised for the acquisition of movable and immovable assets in the names of various entities and individuals connected with the promoters/directors of the group," said

Promoters arrested, total attachments at Rs 352 crore

Earlier, ED had conducted searches in April 2026 under the provisions of PMLA at various premises linked to the Earth Group located in Delhi-NCR, resulting in seizure of cash amounting to Rs 6.30 crore, jewellery valued at Rs 8.78 crore, and property documents relating to more than 100 immovable properties having an estimated value exceeding Rs 100 crore.

"Investigation has established the central role of Avdhesh Kumar Goel, Rajneesh Mittal, Atul Gupta and Vikas Gupta in the planning and execution of the fund diversion through a complex web of transactions. They were arrested on June 1, under Section 19 of the PMLA, 2002, after following due legal procedure," said the ED in a statement.

A prosecution complaint was filed against the accused on July 29, seeking conviction of the accused persons and confiscation of properties worth more than Rs 212 crore. ED said the total attachments in this case, including seizure under section 17 of PMLA, now amount to Rs 352 crore. (ANI)

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