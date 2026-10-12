Scindia Slams Congress' 'Chalo Dilli' Protest As Affront To Democracy

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday criticised the Congress party and the Opposition over their "Chalo Dilli – March for Democracy" protest in New Delhi. Speaking to ANI, he termed it an "affront to the democratic system" and accused the Congress of systematically undermining India's constitutional institutions whenever faced with electoral defeat.

Speaking during his visit to Mizoram, Scindia accused the Congress of possessing a double standard, accepting electoral outcomes when victorious, yet questioning democratic institutions, the Election Commission, and the judiciary whenever defeated. Scindia highlighted the vast, multi-tiered nature of Indian democracy, stretching from national elections to grassroots Panchayat governance. He asserted that casting systematic doubts on election processes undermines public faith in the world's largest democratic mechanism. "The protest staged by the Opposition in Delhi today is an affront to the democratic system. In a country where elections are held constantly, ranging from Lok Sabha and Assembly elections down to local body polls for Zila Panchayats and Sarpanchs, casting doubt or a slur upon that very system serves as yet another example of the Congress party's true intent," he said.

Scindia Cites Emergency, Accuses Congress of Hypocrisy

Scindia pointed to the historical imposition of the 1975–1977 Emergency under Congress rule to contrast their past actions with their current rhetoric surrounding the preservation of the Constitution. "The Congress speaks of the Constitution while its leader, Rahul Gandhi, spares no effort to disparage or tarnish every aspect of the constitutional framework. This is the same Congress party that imposed the Emergency and trampled upon the Constitution; today, it is the very same party questioning the democratic system," said Scindia.

The Union Minister accused the primary opposition party of habitually challenging the credibility of crucial national bodies, including the armed forces, judicial leadership, and autonomous electoral institutions, whenever political narratives do not align in their favour. "It is the same Congress party that has raised questions about the judiciary, the Chief Justice, the Indian Army, and the Election Commission. There is no constitutional institution that the Congress party has not attempted to undermine," he said.

Congress' 'Double Standard' on Electoral Outcomes

Scindia questioned the selective faith of the Congress in democratic institutions. He noted that victories in states like Karnataka or Himachal Pradesh were accepted without dispute, whereas losses triggered accusations against electoral processes and international criticism of the Indian state. "When the Congress party wins an election, be it in Kerala, Karnataka, or Himachal, everything is wonderful. But when the Congress party loses, issues regarding SIR and the Election Commission are raised. When the Congress party loses, foreign trips are even used as a means to disparage the government and the nation," he said.

'Decisions Made in Court of People, Not on Streets'

Scindia reinforced the principle of popular sovereignty, stating that democratic legitimacy is derived solely from elections ("the court of the people") rather than street demonstrations, and called for accepting public verdicts with grace regardless of the outcome. "Today, our India is moving forward under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The Congress party is aligning itself with and following the path of those forces that do not wish to see this country transform into a developed nation. In a democratic system, decisions are not made on the streets; they are made in the court of the people. The people are our supreme authority. In a democracy, whatever decision the people take, whether we win or lose, must be accepted with humility and respect," added the Union Minister.

Scindia urged the Opposition to engage in introspection rather than institutional blame. He advised the Congress party to align its political strategy with national developmental goals instead of blocking administrative progress. "The Congress has failed to learn any lessons. Instead of rectifying its own shortcomings, the party resorts to blaming others and questioning not just political parties but even institutions within our constitutional framework, actions that cannot be condemned strongly enough. It would be far better for the Congress to look within and set its own house in order. Rather than opposing the nation's progress, it should walk the path of national development; that would be the better course of action," he added.

Opposition Leaders File Petition in Supreme Court

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other 10 INDIA bloc leaders, has filed a petition before the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI). The petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and 10 other Opposition leaders in the Supreme Court challenges the manner in which the Election Commission has taken decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

It seeks disclosure of the EC's complete files, agendas, minutes, notings and objections concerning the disputed decisions, including the June 24, 2025 decision to commence the SIR, as well as ECINET and ERONET access logs. It also seeks a judicial examination of whether these decisions were taken in accordance with Article 324 of the Constitution, the 2023 law governing the Election Commission, and the Supreme Court's ruling in T.N. Seshan vs Union of India. (ANI)

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