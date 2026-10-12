FCRA Bill: JPC Has Heard All Views, Deliberations To Follow, Says MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee Sanjay Jaiswal on Monday stated that the JPC examining the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Bill has carefully listened to all perspectives, with comprehensive deliberations to follow in the committee's upcoming meetings. Speaking to reporters here in the national capital following the panel's sitting, Jaiswal noted that diverse views were submitted during the consultative process. "Everyone has presented their views. We have listened carefully to what everyone had to say. When we sit in our committee meeting, we will discuss these matters. We have heard everyone out, and subsequently, we will deliberate on all these points during the committee meeting," Jaiswal said.

Committee's Examination Process

The Joint Parliamentary Committee has been engaging with various stakeholders, experts, and officials to evaluate proposed amendments to the FCRA framework, which governs the receipt and utilisation of foreign funds by individuals, associations, and non-governmental organisations in the country.

Following internal clause-by-clause scrutiny and deliberations among members across party lines, the committee is slated to formulate its recommendations and submit a report to Parliament.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was referred to the Joint Committee for detailed examination during the recently concluded Monsoon Session. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had moved the motion in the Lok Sabha. The committee has been tasked with examining the provisions of the Bill and submitting its report to Parliament by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session 2026. The quorum for the committee's sittings has been fixed at one-third of its total membership. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, while the revised FCRA Rules, 2026, were notified on June 22.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)