Azerbaijani Restaurant To Open In Bratislava
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. An Azerbaijani restaurant called Buta Azerbaijan is set to open in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.
This is reflected in the post published on the Facebook group Foreigners in Bratislava & Friends.
The restaurant is located at 6 Jarabinkova Street. Its facade features decorative elements and Azerbaijani national symbols.
The opening is scheduled for October 18.
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