GDDY Investor Alert: Godaddy Inc. Securities Class Action Notice - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Notice Regarding Alleged Domain Discount Promotion Misrepresentations: GoDaddy investors who purchased shares between September 3, 2025 and February 24, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses following a 14% single-day stock decline.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between September 3, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

GDDY shares fell from $92.30 to $79.12, a decline of $13.18 per share, or more than 14%, on heavier than usual trading volume. Full year 2025 total bookings growth came in at 7%, below the 8% figure previously communicated to investors. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by October 20, 2026.

The Alleged $4.99 Domain Discount Methodology

At the center of this domain pricing securities fraud action is a promotional price of $4.99 for one-year dotcom domain contracts, a figure well below the $10 to $20 per year typical of the multi-year contracts the Company had historically sold. According to the lawsuit, this promotion was introduced during the Class Period and was not disclosed to investors while it was underway. The complaint alleges the shift from typical three-year terms to one-year terms reduced upfront bookings and average order size.

How the Alleged Promotion Affected Reported Financials

The lawsuit contends that fourth quarter 2025 total bookings growth decelerated sharply to 5%, down from 9% in the prior quarter and below analyst estimates of 7%. The complaint alleges that investors purchasing during this window paid artificially inflated prices because the pricing shift driving that deceleration had not been disclosed.

Key Domain Pricing Allegations for Shareholders



A promotional price of $4.99 for one-year dotcom domains was allegedly introduced without contemporaneous disclosure to investors

Typical domain contracts had run $10 to $20 per year, often on three-year terms, according to the lawsuit

The complaint alleges the term-mix shift toward one-year contracts reduced upfront bookings and average order size

Fourth quarter total bookings growth allegedly decelerated to 5% from 9% the prior quarter

Full year 2025 bookings growth allegedly finished at 7% rather than the 8% previously indicated Applications and Commerce bookings growth also decelerated, the lawsuit contends, as domain discounting affected bundled products

"This case presents important questions about pricing and promotion disclosure obligations in the internet services sector. The complaint alleges that a material change in domain contract terms was affecting bookings while investors were told a different story about the Company's discounting approach." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GDDY Lawsuit

Q: What is the GDDY class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) alleging materially false and misleading statements between September 3, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Shares fell approximately 14% after the Company disclosed a previously undisclosed $4.99 one-year dotcom domain promotion that reduced upfront bookings and average order size, alongside fourth quarter bookings growth of 5%. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the GDDY investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GDDY stock or securities between September 3, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the GDDY class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do GDDY investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my GDDY shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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