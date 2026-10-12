AM Best Honors American National For 85 Years Of A-Rated Financial Strength

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AM Best, a global credit rating agency focused on the insurance industry, recently honored American National Insurance Company with inclusion on its prestigious 2026 Best's Review"Standing the Test of Time" list. The 18th edition of the "Standing the Test of Time" list showcases insurance companies that have demonstrated decades of financial strength.

"For more than eight decades, American National has remained focused on providing financial strength, stability and reliability for those who depend on us," said Tim Walsh, president and CEO of American National. "We are honored to receive this recognition from AM Best, which reflects our commitment to serving clients with confidence today and for generations to come."

American National has maintained at least an A rating for an impressive 85 consecutive years and was recognized among U.S. insurers that have maintained AM Best's Financial Strength Rating of A or higher for at least 75 years.

AM Best's Financial Strength Rating is an independent opinion of an insurer's financial strength and ability to meet its ongoing obligations to policyholders and clients. AM Best explains that the rating is based on a comprehensive evaluation of American National's balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a group of companies writing a broad array of insurance products and services and operating in all 50 states. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. American National Insurance Company writes annuity and pension products and is licensed to conduct business in all states except New York. In New York, annuity and pension business is written through American National Life Insurance Company of New York. Not all products and services are available in all states. Each company has financial responsibility only for the products it issues. For more information, visit our website at AmericanNational.com.

Contact: Scott Campbell

SVP, Corporate Communications

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