Ukey Releases Customer Advisory On Hardware Wallet Supply Chain Security

UKey has released a customer advisory on hardware wallet supply chain security following recent reports of device tampering in the industry. It explains the alerts already available on UKey hardware wallets currently on sal and the checks customers should complete before first use.

UKey hardware wallets currently on sale include tamper-detection features. If opening or modifying a device triggers detection, the device displays an indicator and message. A device powered on after leaving the factory also displays an indicator and message about prior use. This helps customers identify a device that may have been used and reset before delivery.

Before setup, customers should check the purchase source, packaging, and physical condition of the device. They should use UKey's official verification process and initialize the device themselves. If a tamper alert, prior-use notice, or other unexpected sign appears, customers should stop setup and signing. They should not transfer assets to an address managed by the device. They should retain the device, packaging, order details, and alert information, and contact UKey through its official support channels. Customers should never share a recovery phrase or enter it into an unfamiliar website or application.

No single alert or seal can establish that a device has not been altered. Detailed instructions are available in UKey's guide to checking a newly received devic. UKey will continue to review its guidance for device delivery and first use.

About UKey

UKey Wallet is a non-custodial wallet technology brand for Web3 users. It provides wallet software, hardware wallets, and offline recovery products. UKey develops tools that combine device-based security, offline private-key protection, and on-device transaction review.

UKey does not take custody of users' digital assets and does not hold, collect, manage, or control their private keys, recovery phrases, or transaction authorization. Users retain control of their keys, assets, and transactions.

UKEY LIMITED, incorporated in Hong Kong, develops UKey software and products and publishes the UKey Wallet mobile app and browser extension. UKEY PTE. LTD., incorporated in Singapore, manages the brand's international marketing and advertising.

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