Drawn Over Mandrel (DOM) Mechanical Tube Market In Malaysia, 2025-2031 Automotive Growth And Infrastructure Investment Expand Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, customization, sustainable production and strategic partnerships can cut costs, improve quality and unlock automotive, aerospace and infrastructure demand.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market in Malaysia" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031. The Malaysian market is also forecast to record strong growth during this period, supported by rising demand from the automotive & transportation sectors, continued infrastructure development, and increasing requirements for seamless & defect-free tubes. The market is assessed in value terms ($B) from 2019 to 2031.

The outlook for the drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market in Malaysia remains promising, with opportunities across the automobile, machinery manufacturing, and hydraulic system markets.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, carbon grade is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period. Within the application category, automobile is expected to witness the highest growth.

Emerging Trends in the Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market in Malaysia



Advanced production technologies: Automation, AI, IoT, and improved cold drawing processes are increasing production precision, reducing waste, and supporting consistent product quality.

Sustainable manufacturing: Producers are prioritizing recyclable materials, lower energy consumption, and more efficient production methods to meet environmental requirements.

Customized product offerings: Demand is increasing for specialized sizes, finishes, tolerances, and specifications suited to automotive, machinery, construction, and hydraulic applications.

Digital transformation: Digital sales channels, supply chain tools, and customer engagement platforms are helping manufacturers improve market access and operational efficiency. Broader industrial adoption: Expanding automotive, aerospace, construction, and manufacturing activities are increasing demand for durable, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant tubes.

Recent Developments



Automotive production and exports are strengthening demand for precision-engineered, lightweight, and durable tube components.

Transportation, urban development, and other infrastructure projects are increasing requirements for reliable tubes used in structural and mechanical applications.

Manufacturers are upgrading production through automation and improved cold drawing techniques, enabling tighter tolerances, greater efficiency, and compliance with international standards.

Oil & gas exploration and production activities are supporting demand for high-strength and corrosion-resistant tubes used in equipment and structural components. Greater attention to green manufacturing is encouraging energy-efficient processes, recycling initiatives, and the use of more sustainable materials.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Automotive and aerospace applications: Manufacturers can develop high-strength, lightweight tubes for vehicle components, structural systems, and hydraulic applications.

Infrastructure and machinery demand: Continued investment in construction, transportation, and industrial capacity offers opportunities for durable, precision-engineered products.

Technology investment: Automation, robotics, and advanced quality-control systems can improve productivity, reduce defects, and expand customization capabilities.

Standards and export readiness: Compliance with ISO, ASTM, and other recognized standards can strengthen customer confidence and improve access to regional and international markets. Strategic partnerships: Collaboration between Malaysian producers and global industry participants can support technology transfer, product development, and market expansion.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Growth in Malaysia's automotive, construction, machinery, and hydraulic system industries is sustaining demand for high-quality mechanical tubes.

Economic expansion, urbanization, and infrastructure investment are increasing the consumption of durable structural and mechanical components.

Precision drawing, automation, and advanced process controls are improving surface finish, mechanical properties, production efficiency, and product consistency.

Stricter safety, quality, and environmental standards are encouraging investment in advanced equipment and reliable production processes. Demand for seamless & defect-free products is supporting the adoption of drawn over mandrel tubes in performance-critical applications.

Market Challenges



High capital, labor, energy, maintenance, and quality-control costs can limit competitiveness, particularly for smaller manufacturers.

Compliance with evolving safety, environmental, testing, and certification requirements can increase operating expenses and implementation complexity.

Volatility in steel and alloy prices can pressure margins, disrupt production planning, and lead to higher product prices. Supply chain disruptions and dependence on reliable raw material availability can affect lead times and manufacturers' ability to meet demand.

Country Wise Outlook

Malaysia offers a favorable outlook for the drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market through 2031. Automotive manufacturing, infrastructure development, machinery production, hydraulic systems, and oil & gas activities are expected to support demand. The country's established manufacturing base and access to Southeast Asian markets also provide a platform for export growth.

Future competitiveness will depend on manufacturers' ability to manage raw material and production costs, comply with international standards, adopt advanced technologies, and supply customized products. Companies that invest in automation, sustainable manufacturing, quality assurance, and strategic regional partnerships will be better positioned to capture emerging opportunities.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900