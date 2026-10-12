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Bpce: Notice Of Repurchase And Cancellation BPCE SFH S194 And S196


Date: 2026-10-12 12:01:38

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BPCE SFH

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 969500T1UBNNTYVWOS04

Société anonyme

Share capital: €600,000,000

Registered office: 7, promenade Germaine Sablon, 75013 Paris, France

RCS Paris 501 682 033

(the“ Issuer”)

NOTICE OF PURCHASE AND CANCELLATION

dated 12 October 2026

in relation to the

BPCE SFH €1,000,000,000 3.037 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 28 October 2034
extendible as Floating Rate Notes from October 2034 up to October 2035
issued as Series no.: 194 Tranche 1 (ISIN: FR001400TEY1)

and

BPCE SFH €1,000,000,000 3.199 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 28 October 2034
extendible as Floating Rate Notes from October 2034 up to October 2035 issued as Series no.: 196 Tranche 1 (ISIN: FR001400TEX3)

(together, the“ Notes”)

The Issuer hereby confirms that on 12 October 2026, it has repurchased and cancelled some of the Notes in the amounts set out below pursuant to Conditions 6(h) (subscriptions and purchases) and 6(i) (cancellation) of the terms and conditions of the Notes set out in the base prospectus (as supplemented) dated 7 May 2024, which received approval number 24-146 from the Autorité des marchés financiers on 7 May 2024 (the“ Base Prospectus”), as follows:

ISIN Code Issue Date Final Maturity Date Nominal Amount repurchased (in €) Outstanding aggregate nominal amount before repurchase and cancellation (in €) Outstanding aggregate nominal amount after repurchase and cancellation (in €)
FR001400TEY1 28/10/2024 28/10/2034 100,000,000 1,000,000,000 900,000,000
FR001400TEX3 28/10/2024 28/10/2034 300,000,000 1,000,000,000 700,000,000

The Notes were initially subscribed and have since been held by entities within the Groupe BPCE.

This transaction is part of the strategy for optimizing the cash flow of the Issuer.

Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

Attachment

  • Notice of repurchase and cancellation BPCE SFH S194 and S196

MENAFN12102026004107003653ID1111795985



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