Bpce: Notice Of Repurchase And Cancellation BPCE SFH S194 And S196
|ISIN Code
|Issue Date
|Final Maturity Date
|Nominal Amount repurchased (in €)
|Outstanding aggregate nominal amount before repurchase and cancellation (in €)
|Outstanding aggregate nominal amount after repurchase and cancellation (in €)
|FR001400TEY1
|28/10/2024
|28/10/2034
|100,000,000
|1,000,000,000
|900,000,000
|FR001400TEX3
|28/10/2024
|28/10/2034
|300,000,000
|1,000,000,000
|700,000,000
The Notes were initially subscribed and have since been held by entities within the Groupe BPCE.
This transaction is part of the strategy for optimizing the cash flow of the Issuer.
Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.
Attachment
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Notice of repurchase and cancellation BPCE SFH S194 and S196
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