Bpce: Notice Of Repurchase And Cancellation BPCE SFH S194 And S196

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 969500T1UBNNTYVWOS04

Société anonyme

Share capital: €600,000,000

Registered office: 7, promenade Germaine Sablon, 75013 Paris, France

RCS Paris 501 682 033

(the“ Issuer”)

NOTICE OF PURCHASE AND CANCELLATION

dated 12 October 2026

in relation to the

BPCE SFH €1,000,000,000 3.037 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 28 October 2034

extendible as Floating Rate Notes from October 2034 up to October 2035

issued as Series no.: 194 Tranche 1 (ISIN: FR001400TEY1)

and

BPCE SFH €1,000,000,000 3.199 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 28 October 2034

extendible as Floating Rate Notes from October 2034 up to October 2035 issued as Series no.: 196 Tranche 1 (ISIN: FR001400TEX3)

(together, the“ Notes”)

The Issuer hereby confirms that on 12 October 2026, it has repurchased and cancelled some of the Notes in the amounts set out below pursuant to Conditions 6(h) (subscriptions and purchases) and 6(i) (cancellation) of the terms and conditions of the Notes set out in the base prospectus (as supplemented) dated 7 May 2024, which received approval number 24-146 from the Autorité des marchés financiers on 7 May 2024 (the“ Base Prospectus”), as follows: