Indonesia Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Infrastructure, Mining, And Electrification Drive 6.65% CAGR To 31,920 Units
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|171
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|21694 Units
|Forecasted Market Value by 2031
|31920 Units
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Indonesia
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Research Methodology
Section 2 - Research Objectives
Section 3 - Research Process
Section 4 - Introduction
4.1 Market Coverage
4.2 Report Scope
Section 5 - Market at a Glance
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Snapshot
Section 6 - Executive Summary
Section 7 - Market Landscape
7.1 PESTEL Analysis
7.2 Economic Scenario
7.3 Tariff Impact
7.4 Key Projects
7.5 Market Dynamics
7.6 Geographic Analysis
7.7 Import & Export Trend Analysis
7.8 Supply Chain Analysis
Section 8 - Segmentation
8.1 Equipment Type
8.1.1 Equipment Definition (Earthmoving)
8.1.1.1 Earthmoving Equipment (Volume & Value)
8.1.1.2 Excavators
8.1.1.3 Backhoe Loaders
8.1.1.4 Wheeled Loaders
8.1.1.5 Other Earthmoving Equipment (Skid-Steer Loaders, Track Loaders, Bulldozers, & Trenchers)
8.1.2 Equipment Definition (Road Construction)
8.1.2.1 Road Construction (Volume & Value)
8.1.2.2 Road Rollers
8.1.2.3 Asphalt Pavers
8.1.3 Equipment Definition (Material Handling)
8.1.3.1 Material Handling (Volume & Value)
8.1.3.2 Cranes
8.1.3.3 Forklifts & Telehandlers
8.1.3.4 Aerial Platforms
8.1.4 Equipment Definition (Other Equipment)
8.1.4.1 Other Equipment (Volume & Value)
8.1.4.2 Dumpers
8.1.4.3 Concrete Mixers
8.1.4.4 Concrete Pump Trucks
8.2 End-users
8.2.1 End-user Definition
8.2.2 Construction
8.2.3 Manufacturing
8.2.4 Mining
8.2.5 Others (Waste Management, Agriculture, Oil & Gas Extraction, Utilities & Energy, Power Generation, Disaster Management and Water Management)
Section 9 - Technology Development
Section 10 - Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Landscape Overview
10.2 Prominent Vendors
10.3 Other Prominent Vendors
10.4 Distributor Profiles
Section 11 - Report Summary
11.1 Key Insights
11.2 Abbreviations
11.3 Exhibits
11.5 Database
11.6 Global Reach
11.7 Offerings
List of Graphs
Graph 1 Hydraulic Excavator Market Share by Tonnage (2024)
Graph 2 Market Share of Excavators by Vendors (2024)
Graph 3 Construction Equipment Market Volume (Units)
Graph 4 Construction Equipment Market 2025 (%)
Graph 5 Equipment Type (2025)
Graph 6 End-user (2025)
Graph 7 Indonesia Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 8 Indonesia Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 9 Infrastructure Spending ($ Billion)
Graph 10 Government Expenditure ($ Billion)
Graph 11 Indonesia Energy Landscape (2025)
Graph 12 Earthmoving Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 13 Earthmoving Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 14 Excavator 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 15 Excavator Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 16 Backhoe Loaders Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 17 Backhoe Loaders Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 18 Wheeled Loaders Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 19 Wheeled Loaders Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 20 Other Earthmoving Equipment Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 21 Other Earthmoving Equipment Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 22 Road Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 (Unit)
Graph 23 Road Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 24 Road Rollers Market, 2022-2031 (Unit Sales)
Graph 25 Road Rollers Market, 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 26 Asphalt Pavers Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 27 Asphalt Pavers Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 28 Material-Handling Equipment Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 29 Material-Handling Equipment Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 30 Cranes Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 31 Cranes Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 32 Forklifts and Telescopic Handlers Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 33 Forklifts and Telescopic Handlers Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 34 Indonesia Aerial Platforms Market 2022-2031 (Unit Sales)
Graph 35 Indonesia Aerial Platforms Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 36 Other Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 37 Other Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 38 Dumpers Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 39 Dumpers Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 40 Concrete Mixers Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 41 Concrete Mixers Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 42 Concrete Pump Trucks 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 43 Concrete Pump Trucks 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 44 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Construction Industry 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 45 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Construction Industry 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 46 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Manufacturing Industry 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 47 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Manufacturing Industry 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 48 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Mining Industry 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 49 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Mining Industry 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 50 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Other End-user Industries 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 51 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Other End-user Industries 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 52 Market Shares of Leading Vendors (2025)
Graph 53 Caterpillar: Sales by Region 2024 (%)
Graph 54 Caterpillar: Sales by Business Segment 2024 (%)
Graph 55 Komatsu: Sales by Region in 2024 (%)
Graph 56 Komatsu: Sales by Business Segment 2024 (%)
Graph 57 Hitachi: Sales by Region 2024 (%)
Graph 58 Volvo: Sales by Region 2024 (%)
Graph 59 Volvo: Sales by Segment 2024 (%)
Graph 60 Liebherr: Sales by Region 2024 (%)
Graph 61 Liebherr: Sales by Product Segment 2024 (%)
Graph 62 Sany: Net Sales 2024 ($ Billion)
Graph 63 Xcmg: Net Sales 2024 ($ Billion)
Graph 64 Jcb: Net Sales 2023 ($ Billion)
Graph 65 Zoomlion: Net Sales 2024 ($ Billion)
List of Tables [15]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Caterpillar Komatsu Hitachi Construction Machinery Volvo CE Liebherr SANY XCMG LiuGong JCB Zoomlion HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Kobelco BOMAG GmbH Bobcat CNH Industrial N.V. Toyota Material Handling International (TMHI) DEVELON Tadano Terex Corporation Manitou Group Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. Dynapac Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. SAKAI Heavy Industries Ltd. Sumitomo Construction Machinery KATO Works Co., Ltd. PT Indotruck Utama PT. ALTRAK 1978 PT Multicrane Perkasa PT United Tractors Tbk PT. United Equipment Indonesia (UNIQUIP) PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk
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