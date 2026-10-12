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Indonesia Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Infrastructure, Mining, And Electrification Drive 6.65% CAGR To 31,920 Units


Date: 2026-10-12 12:01:37

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target earthmoving, rentals and used equipment as infrastructure, mining, logistics and data centers drive demand, while electric and low-emission machinery gains traction.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indonesia Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia construction equipment market reached 21,694 units in 2025 and is projected to grow to 31,920 units by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.65%, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by national infrastructure programs, mining investment, industrial development, data center construction and demand for modern, low-emission machinery.

Indonesia Construction Equipment Market Highlights

  • Earthmoving equipment held the largest market share in 2025, led by excavators. Demand is supported by major transportation projects, road development and continued construction of the new capital city, Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN).
  • SANY is a leading participant in Indonesia's excavator market, with an estimated share of 20%-22%. Since entering the country in 2008, the company has delivered more than 43,000 machines, including approximately 26,000 excavators operating as of September 2025.
  • Material handling equipment demand is rising alongside warehouse, logistics, port and manufacturing activity. Indonesia's reliance on imports is strengthening forklift requirements, while port modernization and industrial development are increasing demand for cranes.
  • The road construction equipment segment is forecast to reach $70 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.36%. Road roller sales are benefiting from transport network renovation, rural road programs and the government's objective to complete approximately 6,900 bridges by 2026.
  • Of 260 rural road projects planned under a government program, 45 were completed in 2025 and the remaining 215 are scheduled for execution in 2026.
  • Construction represented more than 40% of equipment usage in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.73%.

Infrastructure and Construction Investment

Indonesia's construction sector accounted for more than 10% of GDP in 2025. Growth is supported by resilient domestic demand, moderating inflation and sustained public investment under RPJMN 2024-2029. Railways, toll roads, ports, airports, housing developments and Nusantara's $35 billion masterplan are creating substantial requirements for excavators, loaders, cranes, road rollers, dump trucks and concrete equipment.

Government funding remains central to market development. The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing received an initial 2025 budget ceiling of approximately $4.5 billion, which was subsequently raised to about $7 billion. Accelerated industrial and renewable energy investment is also strengthening equipment demand, including more than 30 downstreaming projects valued at approximately $38.5 billion and scheduled to begin in early 2026.

Mining Sector Demand

Mining contributes approximately 8% of Indonesia's GDP and remains an important source of construction equipment demand. The country is a major producer of coal, nickel, copper and gold, requiring machinery for site preparation, extraction, processing plant construction and internal logistics.

Indonesia holds an estimated 40-45% of global nickel reserves, with major deposits concentrated in Sulawesi and the Maluku Islands. Continued investment in smelters, refineries and electric vehicle battery supply chains is supporting purchases of excavators, dump trucks, cranes and concrete equipment. Mineral and coal investment reached $6.7 billion in 2025, led by downstream projects involving MIND ID, PT Vale and Freeport.

Electric Equipment and Technology Trends

Indonesia's net-zero objectives and sustainable industrial policies are encouraging the adoption of electric and low-emission construction equipment. LiuGong Machinery is investing $317 million in an electric-focused manufacturing plant in Karawang. Volvo Construction Equipment and PT Indotruck Utama have introduced electric loader trials and deliveries, while Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co has launched electric wheel loaders in the country. XCMG is also expanding its presence through large-scale equipment deliveries.

Product innovation is accelerating across the market. In January 2026, SDLG, through PT SDLG Indonesia Machinery, introduced the E6215H Long Arm hydraulic excavator. PT Indotruck Utama launched the Volvo EC210 excavator in 2025 with Caretrack telematics, fuel consumption monitoring, positioning data and a rearview camera. PT Traktor Nusantara also introduced the Toyota Forklift Fuel Cell 70-8FBE18, Indonesia's first hydrogen-fueled forklift, along with JLG aerial platforms for work at height.

Data Center Construction Opportunities

Indonesia's adoption of AI, cloud and IoT technologies is driving investment in AI-ready data centers. Major announced projects include Microsoft's $1.7 billion Indonesia Central Cloud Region, Edgnex's $2.3 billion Jakarta facility, Princeton Digital Group's 120 MW GIIC campus and Digital Edge's planned $4.5 billion CGK Campus.

New high-density facilities in Greater Jakarta and GIIC Bekasi require extensive earthworks, reinforced foundations and structural construction. This activity is generating opportunities for excavators, bulldozers, compactors, dump trucks, cranes and concrete equipment throughout site preparation and structural development.

Market Restraints

Rising material prices, labour expenses and supply-chain disruption are increasing project costs and affecting equipment investment. Foundation work costs rose by approximately 15% in 2025, while land acquisition issues and cost overruns have contributed to project delays and reduced on-site activity.

Currency volatility represents another challenge. The rupiah declined nearly 3.5% in 2025 and a further 2% in 2026, raising the local cost of dollar-denominated machinery and imported materials. Contractors and rental companies are responding by delaying purchases, negotiating financing, renting equipment or selecting used machinery. These conditions may constrain near-term demand for new construction equipment.

Competitive Landscape

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Kobelco, Volvo CE, SANY and Hitachi Construction Machinery are among the market's front-runners, supported by broad product portfolios and established distribution networks. Other key vendors include Liebherr, XCMG, LiuGong, JCB, Zoomlion and HD Hyundai Construction Equipment.

Additional competitors include BOMAG GmbH, Bobcat, CNH Industrial N.V., Toyota Material Handling International, DEVELON, Tadano, Terex Corporation, Manitou Group, Shantui Construction Machinery, Dynapac, Yanmar, Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery, SAKAI Heavy Industries, Sumitomo Construction Machinery and KATO Works.

Major distributors include PT Indotruck Utama, PT. ALTRAK 1978, PT Multicrane Perkasa, PT United Tractors Tbk, PT. United Equipment Indonesia and PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk.

Market Segmentation

  • Earthmoving equipment: Excavators, backhoe loaders, wheeled loaders, bulldozers, trenchers and motor graders.
  • Road construction equipment: Road rollers and asphalt pavers.
  • Material handling equipment: Cranes, forklifts, telescopic handlers and aerial platforms.
  • Other construction equipment: Dumpers, concrete mixers and concrete pump trucks.
  • End users: Construction, mining, manufacturing, utilities, municipal corporations, oil & gas, cargo handling, power generation and waste management.

The report provides detailed analysis of Indonesia construction equipment market size, growth forecasts, industry trends, competitive positioning, distributor networks, equipment categories and end-user demand through 2031.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 171
Forecast Period 2025 - 2031
Estimated Market Value in 2025 21694 Units
Forecasted Market Value by 2031 31920 Units
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6%
Regions Covered Indonesia


Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Research Methodology
Section 2 - Research Objectives
Section 3 - Research Process
Section 4 - Introduction
4.1 Market Coverage
4.2 Report Scope
Section 5 - Market at a Glance
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Snapshot
Section 6 - Executive Summary
Section 7 - Market Landscape
7.1 PESTEL Analysis
7.2 Economic Scenario
7.3 Tariff Impact
7.4 Key Projects
7.5 Market Dynamics
7.6 Geographic Analysis
7.7 Import & Export Trend Analysis
7.8 Supply Chain Analysis
Section 8 - Segmentation
8.1 Equipment Type
8.1.1 Equipment Definition (Earthmoving)
8.1.1.1 Earthmoving Equipment (Volume & Value)
8.1.1.2 Excavators
8.1.1.3 Backhoe Loaders
8.1.1.4 Wheeled Loaders
8.1.1.5 Other Earthmoving Equipment (Skid-Steer Loaders, Track Loaders, Bulldozers, & Trenchers)
8.1.2 Equipment Definition (Road Construction)
8.1.2.1 Road Construction (Volume & Value)
8.1.2.2 Road Rollers
8.1.2.3 Asphalt Pavers
8.1.3 Equipment Definition (Material Handling)
8.1.3.1 Material Handling (Volume & Value)
8.1.3.2 Cranes
8.1.3.3 Forklifts & Telehandlers
8.1.3.4 Aerial Platforms
8.1.4 Equipment Definition (Other Equipment)
8.1.4.1 Other Equipment (Volume & Value)
8.1.4.2 Dumpers
8.1.4.3 Concrete Mixers
8.1.4.4 Concrete Pump Trucks
8.2 End-users
8.2.1 End-user Definition
8.2.2 Construction
8.2.3 Manufacturing
8.2.4 Mining
8.2.5 Others (Waste Management, Agriculture, Oil & Gas Extraction, Utilities & Energy, Power Generation, Disaster Management and Water Management)
Section 9 - Technology Development
Section 10 - Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Landscape Overview
10.2 Prominent Vendors
10.3 Other Prominent Vendors
10.4 Distributor Profiles
Section 11 - Report Summary
11.1 Key Insights
11.2 Abbreviations
11.3 Exhibits
11.5 Database
11.6 Global Reach
11.7 Offerings
List of Graphs
Graph 1 Hydraulic Excavator Market Share by Tonnage (2024)
Graph 2 Market Share of Excavators by Vendors (2024)
Graph 3 Construction Equipment Market Volume (Units)
Graph 4 Construction Equipment Market 2025 (%)
Graph 5 Equipment Type (2025)
Graph 6 End-user (2025)
Graph 7 Indonesia Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 8 Indonesia Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 9 Infrastructure Spending ($ Billion)
Graph 10 Government Expenditure ($ Billion)
Graph 11 Indonesia Energy Landscape (2025)
Graph 12 Earthmoving Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 13 Earthmoving Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 14 Excavator 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 15 Excavator Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 16 Backhoe Loaders Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 17 Backhoe Loaders Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 18 Wheeled Loaders Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 19 Wheeled Loaders Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 20 Other Earthmoving Equipment Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 21 Other Earthmoving Equipment Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 22 Road Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 (Unit)
Graph 23 Road Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 24 Road Rollers Market, 2022-2031 (Unit Sales)
Graph 25 Road Rollers Market, 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 26 Asphalt Pavers Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 27 Asphalt Pavers Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 28 Material-Handling Equipment Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 29 Material-Handling Equipment Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 30 Cranes Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 31 Cranes Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 32 Forklifts and Telescopic Handlers Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 33 Forklifts and Telescopic Handlers Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 34 Indonesia Aerial Platforms Market 2022-2031 (Unit Sales)
Graph 35 Indonesia Aerial Platforms Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 36 Other Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 37 Other Construction Equipment Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 38 Dumpers Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 39 Dumpers Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 40 Concrete Mixers Market 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 41 Concrete Mixers Market 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 42 Concrete Pump Trucks 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 43 Concrete Pump Trucks 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 44 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Construction Industry 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 45 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Construction Industry 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 46 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Manufacturing Industry 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 47 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Manufacturing Industry 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 48 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Mining Industry 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 49 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Mining Industry 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 50 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Other End-user Industries 2022-2031 (Units)
Graph 51 Construction Equipment Usage Market in Other End-user Industries 2022-2031 ($ Million)
Graph 52 Market Shares of Leading Vendors (2025)
Graph 53 Caterpillar: Sales by Region 2024 (%)
Graph 54 Caterpillar: Sales by Business Segment 2024 (%)
Graph 55 Komatsu: Sales by Region in 2024 (%)
Graph 56 Komatsu: Sales by Business Segment 2024 (%)
Graph 57 Hitachi: Sales by Region 2024 (%)
Graph 58 Volvo: Sales by Region 2024 (%)
Graph 59 Volvo: Sales by Segment 2024 (%)
Graph 60 Liebherr: Sales by Region 2024 (%)
Graph 61 Liebherr: Sales by Product Segment 2024 (%)
Graph 62 Sany: Net Sales 2024 ($ Billion)
Graph 63 Xcmg: Net Sales 2024 ($ Billion)
Graph 64 Jcb: Net Sales 2023 ($ Billion)
Graph 65 Zoomlion: Net Sales 2024 ($ Billion)
List of Tables [15]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Caterpillar
  • Komatsu
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery
  • Volvo CE
  • Liebherr
  • SANY
  • XCMG
  • LiuGong
  • JCB
  • Zoomlion
  • HD Hyundai Construction Equipment
  • Kobelco
  • BOMAG GmbH
  • Bobcat
  • CNH Industrial N.V.
  • Toyota Material Handling International (TMHI)
  • DEVELON
  • Tadano
  • Terex Corporation
  • Manitou Group
  • Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Dynapac
  • Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • SAKAI Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Construction Machinery
  • KATO Works Co., Ltd.
  • PT Indotruck Utama
  • PT. ALTRAK 1978
  • PT Multicrane Perkasa
  • PT United Tractors Tbk
  • PT. United Equipment Indonesia (UNIQUIP)
  • PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk

For more information about this report visit

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