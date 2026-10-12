Indonesia Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Infrastructure, Mining, And Electrification Drive 6.65% CAGR To 31,920 Units

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indonesia Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia construction equipment market reached 21,694 units in 2025 and is projected to grow to 31,920 units by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.65%, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by national infrastructure programs, mining investment, industrial development, data center construction and demand for modern, low-emission machinery.

Indonesia Construction Equipment Market Highlights



Earthmoving equipment held the largest market share in 2025, led by excavators. Demand is supported by major transportation projects, road development and continued construction of the new capital city, Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN).

SANY is a leading participant in Indonesia's excavator market, with an estimated share of 20%-22%. Since entering the country in 2008, the company has delivered more than 43,000 machines, including approximately 26,000 excavators operating as of September 2025.

Material handling equipment demand is rising alongside warehouse, logistics, port and manufacturing activity. Indonesia's reliance on imports is strengthening forklift requirements, while port modernization and industrial development are increasing demand for cranes.

The road construction equipment segment is forecast to reach $70 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.36%. Road roller sales are benefiting from transport network renovation, rural road programs and the government's objective to complete approximately 6,900 bridges by 2026.

Of 260 rural road projects planned under a government program, 45 were completed in 2025 and the remaining 215 are scheduled for execution in 2026. Construction represented more than 40% of equipment usage in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.73%.

Infrastructure and Construction Investment

Indonesia's construction sector accounted for more than 10% of GDP in 2025. Growth is supported by resilient domestic demand, moderating inflation and sustained public investment under RPJMN 2024-2029. Railways, toll roads, ports, airports, housing developments and Nusantara's $35 billion masterplan are creating substantial requirements for excavators, loaders, cranes, road rollers, dump trucks and concrete equipment.

Government funding remains central to market development. The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing received an initial 2025 budget ceiling of approximately $4.5 billion, which was subsequently raised to about $7 billion. Accelerated industrial and renewable energy investment is also strengthening equipment demand, including more than 30 downstreaming projects valued at approximately $38.5 billion and scheduled to begin in early 2026.

Mining Sector Demand

Mining contributes approximately 8% of Indonesia's GDP and remains an important source of construction equipment demand. The country is a major producer of coal, nickel, copper and gold, requiring machinery for site preparation, extraction, processing plant construction and internal logistics.

Indonesia holds an estimated 40-45% of global nickel reserves, with major deposits concentrated in Sulawesi and the Maluku Islands. Continued investment in smelters, refineries and electric vehicle battery supply chains is supporting purchases of excavators, dump trucks, cranes and concrete equipment. Mineral and coal investment reached $6.7 billion in 2025, led by downstream projects involving MIND ID, PT Vale and Freeport.

Electric Equipment and Technology Trends

Indonesia's net-zero objectives and sustainable industrial policies are encouraging the adoption of electric and low-emission construction equipment. LiuGong Machinery is investing $317 million in an electric-focused manufacturing plant in Karawang. Volvo Construction Equipment and PT Indotruck Utama have introduced electric loader trials and deliveries, while Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co has launched electric wheel loaders in the country. XCMG is also expanding its presence through large-scale equipment deliveries.

Product innovation is accelerating across the market. In January 2026, SDLG, through PT SDLG Indonesia Machinery, introduced the E6215H Long Arm hydraulic excavator. PT Indotruck Utama launched the Volvo EC210 excavator in 2025 with Caretrack telematics, fuel consumption monitoring, positioning data and a rearview camera. PT Traktor Nusantara also introduced the Toyota Forklift Fuel Cell 70-8FBE18, Indonesia's first hydrogen-fueled forklift, along with JLG aerial platforms for work at height.

Data Center Construction Opportunities

Indonesia's adoption of AI, cloud and IoT technologies is driving investment in AI-ready data centers. Major announced projects include Microsoft's $1.7 billion Indonesia Central Cloud Region, Edgnex's $2.3 billion Jakarta facility, Princeton Digital Group's 120 MW GIIC campus and Digital Edge's planned $4.5 billion CGK Campus.

New high-density facilities in Greater Jakarta and GIIC Bekasi require extensive earthworks, reinforced foundations and structural construction. This activity is generating opportunities for excavators, bulldozers, compactors, dump trucks, cranes and concrete equipment throughout site preparation and structural development.

Market Restraints

Rising material prices, labour expenses and supply-chain disruption are increasing project costs and affecting equipment investment. Foundation work costs rose by approximately 15% in 2025, while land acquisition issues and cost overruns have contributed to project delays and reduced on-site activity.

Currency volatility represents another challenge. The rupiah declined nearly 3.5% in 2025 and a further 2% in 2026, raising the local cost of dollar-denominated machinery and imported materials. Contractors and rental companies are responding by delaying purchases, negotiating financing, renting equipment or selecting used machinery. These conditions may constrain near-term demand for new construction equipment.

Competitive Landscape

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Kobelco, Volvo CE, SANY and Hitachi Construction Machinery are among the market's front-runners, supported by broad product portfolios and established distribution networks. Other key vendors include Liebherr, XCMG, LiuGong, JCB, Zoomlion and HD Hyundai Construction Equipment.

Additional competitors include BOMAG GmbH, Bobcat, CNH Industrial N.V., Toyota Material Handling International, DEVELON, Tadano, Terex Corporation, Manitou Group, Shantui Construction Machinery, Dynapac, Yanmar, Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery, SAKAI Heavy Industries, Sumitomo Construction Machinery and KATO Works.

Major distributors include PT Indotruck Utama, PT. ALTRAK 1978, PT Multicrane Perkasa, PT United Tractors Tbk, PT. United Equipment Indonesia and PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk.

Market Segmentation



Earthmoving equipment: Excavators, backhoe loaders, wheeled loaders, bulldozers, trenchers and motor graders.

Road construction equipment: Road rollers and asphalt pavers.

Material handling equipment: Cranes, forklifts, telescopic handlers and aerial platforms.

Other construction equipment: Dumpers, concrete mixers and concrete pump trucks. End users: Construction, mining, manufacturing, utilities, municipal corporations, oil & gas, cargo handling, power generation and waste management.

The report provides detailed analysis of Indonesia construction equipment market size, growth forecasts, industry trends, competitive positioning, distributor networks, equipment categories and end-user demand through 2031.

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