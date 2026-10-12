The Eleventh Edition Of Bimbo Global Race Turns Every Kilometer Into Support For Those Who Need It Most



In 2026, the world's largest race with a cause reached 29 cities across 23 countries.

Thanks to more than 171,000 registrations, Grupo Bimbo will donate more than 3.4 million slices of bread to Food Banks located in communities near the race venues in each participating country. More than 20,000 people took part in the United States across Pasadena, CA, Dallas, TX and virtually.



DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest and leading baking company, continues to celebrate the eleventh edition of Bimbo Global Race, the world's largest race with a cause, which this year has brought together more than 171,000 participants across 29 cities in 23 countries, representing an increase of more than 10% compared to last year.

Thanks to this participation, Grupo Bimbo will donate more than 3.4 million slices of bread to Food Banks located in communities near the race venues in each participating country.

The main race day of the 2026 edition took place on September 27 in most participating locations; however, the races in Toronto, Canada, and Montevideo, Uruguay, will be held on October 4 and October 18, respectively. Under the campaign “Share the Good. When We Share the Good, Great Things Happen,” the 2026 edition celebrates the power of human connection and demonstrates how healthy habits, shared experiences, and positive actions can inspire others and strengthen communities.

Eduardo Alvarez Franyutti, Global Marketing Leader at Grupo Bimbo, commented:

“This year, we wanted to celebrate the power of sharing the good, and the response from thousands of runners demonstrates that positive actions have a multiplying effect. Every person who participated in Bimbo Global Race helped strengthen a global community that promotes well-being, solidarity, and support for those who need it most. When we share the good, better things happen.”

As part of this global effort, Bimbo Global Race brought together over 20,000 participants in the United States. Pasadena, CA recorded 10,000 participants; Dallas, TX 100; and 10,000 participated virtually. Together, their registrations will make it possible to donate 220,000 slices of Sara Lee bread across the country.

Participants took part in events designed for different fitness levels and ages, including a 3-kilometer walk, as well as 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer races, according to the offerings available in each city. Beyond the sporting aspect, the race promoted family togetherness, inclusion, and well-being.

Santiago, Chile, served as the host city for the 2026 edition and inspired the design of the official race shirt and medal. The visual identity incorporated elements such as the star from the Chilean flag, the Andes mountain range, and the Andean condor, connecting the global running community with the city's cultural heritage.

The overall female and male winners of the 10-kilometer race in each participating country will be announced soon. As a prize, they will receive a trip for themselves and a guest to compete in the next edition of Bimbo Global Race.

The 2026 edition of Bimbo Global Race reached 29 cities across 23 countries worldwide. In North America, the race took place in Los Angeles, United States; Toronto, Canada; and in Mexico, with events held in Mexico City, Puebla, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Veracruz. Across Central and South America, participants gathered in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil; Bogotá, Colombia; Caracas, Venezuela; Guayaquil, Ecuador; Montevideo, Uruguay; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; Tegucigalpa, Honduras; San Salvador, El Salvador; San José, Costa Rica; Guatemala City, Guatemala; and Panama City, Panama. In Europe, the race reached Manchester, United Kingdom; Madrid and Barcelona, Spain; Brașov, Romania; Lisbon, Portugal; and Grosuplje, Slovenia. In Asia, the host cities were Delhi, India, and Beijing, China.

Over its first ten editions, Bimbo Global Race has enabled the donation of more than 30 million slices of bread to Food Banks around the world. With the results accumulated so far in the 2026 edition, that figure has surpassed 33 million donated slices. Through this initiative, Grupo Bimbo reaffirms its purpose of Nourishing a Better World by bringing together physical activity, community, solidarity, and care for the environment.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. It has a presence in 99 countries worldwide, operating directly in 39 and serving another 60 through strategic partnerships. Its operations span the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, with 250 bakeries and snackeries, and more than 1,600 sales centers. With annual sales of over US$23 billion, the Company offers a diversified product portfolio, its main categories include sliced and artisan bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toasts, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo operates one of the largest direct-store-delivery networks in the world, with more than 55,000 routes and over 152,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and trade in the U.S. over-the-counter market through a Level 1 ADR under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

Media Contact:

Nina Negrin

Buchanan Public Relations

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