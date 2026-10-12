Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing And Research Services Market Forecast, 2026-2033 Biologics Outsourcing And Integrated CDMO/CRO Services Drive A $472.1 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outsourcing, end-to-end partnerships and advanced manufacturing help cut infrastructure costs, accelerate development and unlock opportunities in biologics and specialty therapeutics.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing And Research Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing and research services market was valued at USD 283.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 303.8 billion in 2026 to USD 472.1 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% from 2026 to 2033. Asia Pacific led the global market with a 42.3% revenue share in 2025, supported by expanding pharmaceutical production, competitive operating costs, skilled technical expertise, and rising investment in research and manufacturing infrastructure.

Market growth is being driven by increased outsourcing among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking to reduce infrastructure expenses, improve operational flexibility, and accelerate drug development. Demand for contract development and manufacturing organizations and contract research organizations is also rising as sponsors pursue specialized capabilities without committing to substantial capital investment.

Expanding research and development activity involving biologics, biosimilars, specialty drugs, cell and gene therapies, highly potent compounds, and personalized medicines is creating additional demand for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing and research services. These products require sophisticated technical expertise, specialized facilities, and rigorous quality controls, encouraging sponsors to collaborate with experienced service providers.

The adoption of integrated outsourcing models across drug discovery, clinical development, regulatory support, and commercial manufacturing is expected to strengthen the market outlook. Pharmaceutical companies increasingly prefer providers that can coordinate multiple stages of the product lifecycle, helping streamline technology transfers, maintain regulatory compliance, reduce development timelines, and improve supply chain efficiency. Growth in global clinical trial pipelines and the need to manage complex regulatory requirements are further supporting this transition.

Contract service providers continue to expand capacity and invest in advanced technologies to meet demand for complex therapeutics. In November 2024, Lonza announced an expansion of its bioconjugation capabilities at its Visp, Switzerland, facility. The project includes two 1,200 L manufacturing suites designed to support growing demand for complex pharmaceutical products. This investment is expected to increase commercial manufacturing capacity and strengthen the company's integrated development and production capabilities for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.

Despite favorable growth prospects, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing and research services market faces challenges associated with stringent regulatory compliance, high capital requirements for specialized facilities, and pricing pressure across outsourcing agreements. Providers must also maintain consistent quality, protect intellectual property, manage supply chain risks, and adapt to evolving manufacturing standards across multiple jurisdictions.

Significant opportunities are expected to emerge from increasing biologics production, growing specialty therapeutic pipelines, wider use of end-to-end development services, and continued pharmaceutical outsourcing in emerging markets. Providers with differentiated technical capabilities, scalable infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and integrated service portfolios are likely to be well positioned for long-term growth.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by service and region.

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Manufacturing

API/Bulk Drugs

Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations

Packaging

Finished Dose Formulations

Solid

Liquid

Semi-solid Formulations

Research

Oncology

Vaccines

Inflammation & Immunology

Cardiology

Neuroscience Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

Report Benefits



Detailed analysis of major pharmaceutical contract manufacturing and research services segments and regional markets

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of competitive positioning, market presence, and growth strategies

Analysis of outsourcing trends, technology investments, and emerging revenue opportunities Actionable insights to support informed investment and business development decisions

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Service

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information Or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-Up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List Of Secondary Sources

1.9. List Of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing And Research Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.6. Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing And Research Services Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing And Research Services Market, Service: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing And Research Services Market, Service: Movement Analysis

4.3. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing And Research Services Market Estimates & Forecasts, Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Manufacturing

4.4.1. Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. API/Bulk Drugs

4.4.2.1. API/Bulk Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations

4.4.3.1. Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Packaging

4.4.4.1. Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5. Finished Dose Formulations

4.4.5.1. Finished Dose Formulations Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5.2. Solid

4.4.5.2.1. Solid Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5.3. Liquid

4.4.5.3.1. Liquid Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5.4. Semi-solid Formulations

4.4.5.4.1. Semi-solid Formulations Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Research

4.5.1. Research Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Oncology

4.5.2.1. Oncology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Vaccines

4.5.3.1. Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Inflammation & Immunology

4.5.4.1. Inflammation & Immunology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Cardiology

4.5.5.1. Cardiology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.6. Neuroscience

4.5.6.1. Neuroscience Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.7. Others

4.5.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing And Research Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Market Dashboard

5.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.3. North America

5.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.2. U.S

5.3.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.3.2.2. Competitive Scenario

5.3.2.3. Regulatory Framework

5.3.2.4. U.S. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.3. Canada

5.3.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.3.3.2. Competitive Scenario

5.3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

5.3.3.4. Canada Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.4. Mexico

5.3.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.3.4.2. Competitive Scenario

5.3.4.3. Regulatory Framework

5.3.4.4. Mexico Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Europe

5.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.2. UK

5.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.4.2.2. Competitive Scenario

5.4.2.3. Regulatory Framework

5.4.2.4. UK Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.3. Germany

5.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.4.3.2. Competitive Scenario

5.4.3.3. Regulatory Framework

5.4.3.4. Germany Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.4. France

5.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.4.4.2. Competitive Scenario

5.4.4.3. Regulatory Framework

5.4.4.4. France Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.5. Italy

5.4.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.4.5.2. Competitive Scenario

5.4.5.3. Regulatory Framework

5.4.5.4. Italy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.6. Spain

5.4.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.4.6.2. Competitive Scenario

5.4.6.3. Regulatory Framework

5.4.6.4. Spain Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.7. Denmark

5.4.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.4.7.2. Competitive Scenario

5.4.7.3. Regulatory Framework

5.4.7.4. Denmark Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.8. Sweden

5.4.8.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.4.8.2. Competitive Scenario

5.4.8.3. Regulatory Framework

5.4.8.4. Sweden Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.9. Norway

5.4.9.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.4.9.2. Competitive Scenario

5.4.9.3. Regulatory Framework

5.4.9.4. Norway Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Asia Pacific

5.5.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Japan

5.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.5.2.2. Competitive Scenario

5.5.2.3. Regulatory Framework

5.5.2.4. Japan Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.3. China

5.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.5.3.2. Competitive Scenario

5.5.3.3. Regulatory Framework

5.5.3.4. China Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.4. India

5.5.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.5.4.2. Competitive Scenario

5.5.4.3. Regulatory Framework

5.5.4.4. India Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.5. Australia

5.5.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.5.5.2. Competitive Scenario

5.5.5.3. Regulatory Framework

5.5.5.4. Australia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.6. Thailand

5.5.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.5.6.2. Competitive Scenario

5.5.6.3. Regulatory Framework

5.5.6.4. Thailand Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.7. South Korea

5.5.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.5.7.2. Competitive Scenario

5.5.7.3. Regulatory Framework

5.5.7.4. South Korea Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Latin America

5.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.2. Brazil

5.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.6.2.2. Competitive Scenario

5.6.2.3. Regulatory Framework

5.6.2.4. Brazil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.3. Argentina

5.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.6.3.2. Competitive Scenario

5.6.3.3. Regulatory Framework

5.6.3.4. Argentina Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. MEA

5.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7.2. South Africa

5.7.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.7.2.2. Competitive Scenario

5.7.2.3. Regulatory Framework

5.7.2.4. South Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7.3. UAE

5.7.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.7.3.2. Competitive Scenario

5.7.3.3. Regulatory Framework

5.7.3.4. UAE Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7.4. Saudi Arabia

5.7.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.7.4.2. Competitive Scenario

5.7.4.3. Regulatory Framework

5.7.4.4. Saudi Arabia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7.5. Kuwait

5.7.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.7.5.2. Competitive Scenario

5.7.5.3. Regulatory Framework

5.7.5.4. Kuwait Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7.6. Qatar

5.7.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.7.6.2. Competitive Scenario

5.7.6.3. Regulatory Framework

5.7.6.4. Qatar Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7.7. Oman

5.7.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

5.7.7.2. Competitive Scenario

5.7.7.3. Regulatory Framework

5.7.7.4. Oman Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key Participant Categorization

6.1.1. Market Leaders

6.1.2. Emerging Players

6.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

6.3. Company Profiles

6.3.1. Catalent, Inc. (Novo Holdings A/S)

6.3.1.1. Company Overview

6.3.1.2. Financial Performance

6.3.1.3. Service Benchmarking

6.3.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.2. PPD (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

6.3.2.1. Company Overview

6.3.2.2. Financial Performance

6.3.2.3. Service Benchmarking

6.3.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.3. AbbVie Inc.

6.3.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.3.2. Financial Performance

6.3.3.3. Service Benchmarking

6.3.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.4. Advent International, L.P.

6.3.4.1. Company Overview

6.3.4.2. Financial Performance

6.3.4.3. Service Benchmarking

6.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.5. Grifols

6.3.5.1. Company Overview

6.3.5.2. Financial Performance

6.3.5.3. Service Benchmarking

6.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.6. Dalton Pharma Services

6.3.6.1. Company Overview

6.3.6.2. Financial Performance

6.3.6.3. Service Benchmarking

6.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.7. Lonza

6.3.7.1. Company Overview

6.3.7.2. Financial Performance

6.3.7.3. Service Benchmarking

6.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.8. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.3.8.1. Company Overview

6.3.8.2. Financial Performance

6.3.8.3. Service Benchmarking

6.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [40]

List of Figures [66]

Companies Featured



Catalent, Inc (Novo Holdings A/S)

PPD (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

AbbVie Inc.

Advent International, L.P.

Grifols

Dalton Pharma Services

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Lonza

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