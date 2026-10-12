AVEX Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds AEVEX Corp. (AVEX) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On October 20, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roughly $900 million in AEVEX Corp. market value was erased across two trading sessions in June 2026 after filings revealed the 180-day IPO lock-up would be waived, according to a securities class action

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026. Submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

AVEX Class A shares fell approximately 16% on June 2, 2026, wiping out more than $700 million in market capitalization, then dropped a further 7% on June 5, 2026, erasing roughly $200 million more. Combined market value destruction across the two sessions was approximately $900 million. The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 20, 2026.

What the Market Repriced in Two Sessions

After the close on June 1, 2026, just 41 days after the IPO priced, a Form S-1 was filed announcing a secondary offering of eight million Class A shares. Four days later, the final prospectus disclosed that at least two of the three underwriter representatives had agreed to waive the lock-up restrictions. The lawsuit contends that the IPO offering documents described a 180-day lock-up running through October 13, 2026 while a pre-arranged plan to abrogate it was allegedly already in place.

Trading Impact by the Numbers



16% single-day decline on June 2, 2026, following the after-market registration statement

Over $700 million in market capitalization erased in that first session

Additional 7% decline on June 5, 2026, after the pre-market final prospectus

Approximately $200 million more in market value erased in the second session

Roughly $900 million in total market capitalization destruction across both dates Secondary offering priced at $27.00 per share for 8,000,000 shares

Where the Offering Proceeds Allegedly Went

According to the complaint, the entirety of the $207.9 million in secondary offering net proceeds went to the controlling private equity stockholder, with the Company receiving nothing, while the underwriters shared in over $8 million more in additional fees. The action alleges that shares purchased during the Class Period were priced without this information available to the market.

"A 180-day lock-up is one of the few structural assurances public market buyers receive at an IPO, and the complaint alleges investors here were not told that assurance was subject to a pre-arranged waiver." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVEX Lawsuit

Q: How much did AVEX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 16% on June 2, 2026 and a further 7% on June 5, 2026, after the Company disclosed a secondary offering and the waiver of the 180-day IPO lock-up. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the AVEX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges AEVEX Corp. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the permanence of the 180-day lock-up restricting its controlling stockholder from selling shares until October 13, 2026 during the Class Period. When the secondary offering and lock-up waiver were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the AVEX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do AVEX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my AVEX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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