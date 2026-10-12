Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services In CRO Market Size And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $15.9 Billion At 9.1% CAGR As Biologics And Testing Outsourcing Expand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outsource analytical testing to specialized CROs to reduce costs, accelerate development, ensure compliance, and access advanced technologies without major capital investment.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services In CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical analytical testing services in CRO market was valued at USD 8.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 8.7 billion in 2026 to USD 15.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market with a 37.2% revenue share in 2025, supported by substantial pharmaceutical research and development activity, established regulatory frameworks, and access to advanced laboratory infrastructure.

Market growth is being driven by the increasing outsourcing of analytical testing among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Stringent international requirements for product quality, efficacy, and safety are encouraging drug developers to partner with specialized CROs that provide analytical method validation, stability testing, impurity profiling, bioanalytical assessments, and regulatory support. Outsourcing also enables pharmaceutical companies to optimize operating costs, improve resource allocation, shorten development timelines, and access advanced technologies without significant capital expenditure.

The rising complexity of pharmaceutical formulations is strengthening demand for specialized pharmaceutical analytical testing services throughout the drug development lifecycle. Biologics, biosimilars, cell and gene therapies, and other complex modalities require extensive analytical characterization, stability assessment, bioanalytical testing, and regulatory documentation. As clinical pipelines expand, CROs with advanced scientific expertise and scalable laboratory capabilities are positioned to address increasingly complex testing requirements.

Recent industry developments demonstrate continued investment in analytical capacity. In May 2025, SGS announced ISO 17025 accreditation for its pharmaceutical laboratory in Mississauga, Canada. The accreditation enables the facility to provide extractables and leachables testing services to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturers across North America, expanding its ability to meet growing client demand.

In June 2025, Svar Life Science and Lablytica Life Science established a strategic partnership to broaden regulated bioanalytical services through advanced LC-MS-MS capabilities. The collaboration supports pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, biomarker quantification, and therapeutic drug monitoring studies across drug discovery and clinical development programs. Such partnerships reflect the industry's focus on extending technical capabilities and providing integrated analytical support for complex therapeutic pipelines.

Despite a favorable outlook, the market faces challenges associated with high investment requirements for advanced laboratories, continuously evolving regulatory expectations, and limited availability of analytical scientists experienced in complex testing methodologies. However, the expanding biologics and advanced therapies pipeline, continued outsourcing by emerging biotechnology companies, and investment in laboratory expansion and regulatory consulting are expected to create substantial opportunities for market participants.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue trends from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates the pharmaceutical analytical testing services in CRO market by service, end-use, and region, providing insight into key growth areas and evolving commercial opportunities.



Service: Bioanalytical Testing, including Clinical and Non-Clinical services; Method Development & Validation, including Extractable & Leachable, Impurity Method, Technical Consulting, and Others; Stability Testing, including Drug Substance, Stability Indicating Method Validation, Accelerated Stability Testing, Photostability Testing, and Others; and additional analytical services.

End-use: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, and Others. Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The regional assessment covers the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive analysis of major market segments, geographic trends, and revenue opportunities.

Assessment of the competitive landscape and the market presence of leading participants.

Evaluation of regulatory, technological, and therapeutic trends shaping future demand.

Revenue forecasts designed to support market assessment, investment planning, and strategic decision-making.

Analysis of growth opportunities, competitive strategies, market share, and product innovation. Actionable intelligence to help organizations identify new revenue streams and strengthen their position in the pharmaceutical analytical testing services in CRO market.

Continued pharmaceutical outsourcing, growth in biologics development, rigorous quality requirements, and sustained investment in specialized analytical capabilities are expected to support market expansion through 2033. CROs that combine regulatory expertise, advanced instrumentation, scientific talent, and scalable testing capacity are likely to benefit from rising demand across pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical development programs.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Service

1.2.2. End Use

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information Or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-Up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List Of Secondary Sources

1.9. List Of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services in CRO Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.6. Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services in CRO Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services in CRO Market, Service: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services in CRO Market, Service: Movement Analysis

4.3. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services in CRO Market Estimates & Forecasts, Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Bioanalytical Testing

4.4.1. Clinical

4.4.2. Non-Clinical

4.5. Method Development & Validation

4.5.1. Extractable & Leachable

4.5.2. Impurity Method

4.5.3. Technical Consulting

4.5.4. Others

4.6. Stability Testing

4.6.1. Drug Substance

4.6.2. Stability Indicating Method Validation

4.6.3. Accelerated Stability Testing

4.6.4. Photostability Testing

4.6.5. Others

4.7. Others

All service categories and subcategories include market estimates and forecasts for 2021 - 2033 (USD Million).

Chapter 5. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services in CRO Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services in CRO Market, End Use: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services in CRO Market, End Use: Movement Analysis

5.3. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services in CRO Market Estimates & Forecasts, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Pharmaceutical Companies

5.5. Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.6. Others

All end-use categories include market estimates and forecasts for 2021 - 2033 (USD Million).

Chapter 6. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services in CRO Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Dashboard

6.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

Country-level coverage includes Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and market estimates and forecasts for 2021 - 2033 (USD Million).

6.3. North America

6.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.2. U.S.

6.3.3. Canada

6.3.4. Mexico

6.4. Europe

6.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.2. UK

6.4.3. Germany

6.4.4. France

6.4.5. Italy

6.4.6. Spain

6.4.7. Denmark

6.4.8. Sweden

6.4.9. Norway

6.4.10. Poland

6.4.11. Switzerland

6.4.12. Austria

6.4.13. Czech Republic

6.4.14. Croatia

6.4.15. Slovenia

6.4.16. Greece

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.5.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Japan

6.5.3. China

6.5.4. India

6.5.5. Australia

6.5.6. Thailand

6.5.7. South Korea

6.6. Latin America

6.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.2. Brazil

6.6.3. Argentina

6.7. MEA

6.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7.2. South Africa

6.7.3. UAE

6.7.4. Saudi Arabia

6.7.5. Kuwait

6.7.6. Qatar

6.7.7. Oman

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Participant Categorization

7.1.1. Market Leaders

7.1.2. Emerging Players

7.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

7.3. Company Profiles

Each company profile includes a Company Overview, Financial Performance, Service Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives.

7.3.1. SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA

7.3.2. Worldwide Clinical Trials

7.3.3. Sofpromed

7.3.4. ClinChoice

7.3.5. Evotec

7.3.6. Eurofins Scientific

7.3.7. KYMOS Group

7.3.8. ViviaBiotech S.L.

7.3.9. GalChimia

7.3.10. TCI Laboratories

7.3.11. Cotecna (NEOTRON SpA,)

7.3.12. Tentamus

7.3.13. Enzymlogic

7.3.14. Pharmbiotest

7.3.15. UNIFARM - Research Centre

7.3.16. ANAPHARM EUROPE, S.L.U

List of Tables [84]

List of Figures [78]

Companies Featured



SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA

Worldwide Clinical Trials

Sofpromed

ClinChoice

Evotec

Eurofins Scientific

KYMOS Group

ViviaBiotech S.L.

GalChimia

TCI Laboratories

Cotecna (NEOTRON SpA,)

Tentamus

Enzymlogic

Pharmbiotest

UNIFARM - Research Centre ANAPHARM EUROPE, S.L.U

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