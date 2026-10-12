Global Battery Grade Graphite Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 EV Growth And Localized Anode Supply Chains Drive 8.2% CAGR To USD 4.2 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on EV and energy storage demand through localized anode-material supply chains, energy-efficient processing, responsible sourcing, and end-of-life graphite recycling.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Battery Grade Graphite Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery grade graphite market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 2.4 billion in 2026 to USD 4.2 billion by 2033. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 8.2% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific led the market in 2025, accounting for 80.6% of global revenue, supported by its established battery manufacturing capacity, expanding electric vehicle production, and strong anode-material supply chain.

Demand for battery grade graphite continues to rise with the increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries across electric vehicles, energy storage systems, consumer electronics, power tools, and other battery-powered applications. Expanding global battery production and higher electric vehicle penetration are expected to remain key market growth drivers through 2033. Investments in localized battery manufacturing and anode-material production are also creating opportunities for suppliers, processors, and technology providers.

Environmental performance is becoming an important competitive factor across the graphite industry. Manufacturers are investing in energy-efficient processing technologies, renewable electricity, water recycling, responsible sourcing, and improved purification and graphitization processes. These initiatives are intended to reduce the environmental impact of graphite mining and processing while supporting the sustainability objectives of battery producers and vehicle manufacturers.

Recycling graphite from end-of-life batteries is also gaining strategic importance. Greater use of recycled graphite can reduce dependence on virgin raw materials, strengthen localized supply chains, and lower the carbon intensity of battery manufacturing. As governments and companies seek more resilient sources of critical battery materials, domestic processing capacity and circular supply models are expected to influence future investment decisions.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report evaluates revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry developments across key sub-segments. Market data and forecasts cover the period from 2021 to 2033, with segmentation based on product form, application, and region.



Product form: Spherical graphite, coated graphite, and granular graphite

Application: Electric vehicles, energy storage systems, consumer electronics, power tools, and other battery-powered applications

Regional coverage: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries analyzed: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Brazil

The product analysis assesses demand for spherical, coated, and granular graphite across major battery applications. The application assessment examines how electric vehicle production, stationary energy storage deployment, electronics demand, and cordless power tool adoption affect graphite consumption. Regional and country-level coverage enables comparisons of manufacturing capacity, supply chain development, investment activity, and market growth potential.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Access detailed revenue and volume insights across major product categories, applications, regions, and countries.

Competitive landscape: Assess the market presence, positioning, and strategies of key battery grade graphite companies.

Market trends: Evaluate the factors shaping demand, including electric vehicle adoption, battery production, localization, responsible sourcing, and graphite recycling.

Growth opportunities: Identify potential revenue streams across emerging applications, processing technologies, and regional supply chains. Actionable intelligence: Apply market forecasts and industry analysis to investment planning, capacity expansion, partnership development, and competitive strategy.

The report provides market estimates and forecasts, segment and regional revenue projections, growth opportunity analysis, market share insights, competition strategies, and product innovation tracking. These findings support informed decision-making for graphite producers, battery manufacturers, automotive companies, energy storage providers, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders participating in the global battery grade graphite market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Information Analysis

1.3.2. Data Analysis Models

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Applications

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Graphite Market

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.2.2. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Manufacturing / Technology Overview

3.3.1. Application Innovations

3.3.2. Process Advancements

3.3.3. Product Development Trends

3.4. Sustainability & ESG Analysis

3.4.1. Decarbonization Initiatives

3.4.2. Circular Economy & Recycling

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Trends

3.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.3. Threat of Substitution

3.7.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.7.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.8. PESTLE Analysis

3.8.1. Political

3.8.2. Economic

3.8.3. Social Landscape

3.8.4. Product

3.8.5. Environmental

3.8.6. Legal

Chapter 4. Battery Grade Graphite Market: Product Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Battery Grade Graphite Market: Product Form Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Spherical Graphite

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

4.3. Coated Graphite

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

4.4. Granular Graphite

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Chapter 5. Battery Grade Graphite Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Battery Grade Graphite Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Electric Vehicles

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.3. Energy Storage Systems

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.4. Consumer Electronics

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.5. Power Tools

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Chapter 6. Battery Grade Graphite Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.2.4. U.S.

6.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.2.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.2.5. Canada

6.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.2.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.2.6. Mexico

6.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.2.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.4. Germany

6.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.5. UK

6.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.6. France

6.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.7. Italy

6.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.7.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.4. China

6.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.5. South Korea

6.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.6. Japan

6.4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.7. India

6.4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.7.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.5.4. Brazil

6.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.5.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.6. Middle East & Africa

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, product form, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Market Ranking, 2025

7.4. Heat Map Analysis

7.5. Kraljic Matrix

7.6. Vendor Landscape

7.6.1. List of Raw Material Suppliers

7.6.2. List of Distributors

7.6.3. List of Other Prominent Manufacturers

7.7. List of Prospective Buyers, region

7.8. Strategy Initiatives

7.8.1. BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd.

7.8.1.1. Company Overview

7.8.1.2. Financial Performance

7.8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.2. Dongguan Kaijin New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

7.8.2.1. Company Overview

7.8.2.2. Financial Performance

7.8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.3. Epsilon Advanced Materials

7.8.3.1. Company Overview

7.8.3.2. Financial Performance

7.8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.4. Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Technology Co., Ltd.

7.8.4.1. Company Overview

7.8.4.2. Financial Performance

7.8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.5. Jiangxi Zichen Technology Co., Ltd. (Putailai)

7.8.5.1. Company Overview

7.8.5.2. Financial Performance

7.8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.6. NOVONIX Limited

7.8.6.1. Company Overview

7.8.6.2. Financial Performance

7.8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.7. POSCO Future M Co., Ltd.

7.8.7.1. Company Overview

7.8.7.2. Financial Performance

7.8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.8. Resonac Holdings Corporation

7.8.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.8.2. Financial Performance

7.8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.9. Shanshan Technology

7.8.9.1. Company Overview

7.8.9.2. Financial Performance

7.8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.10. Shijiazhuang Shangtai Technology Co., Ltd.

7.8.10.1. Company Overview

7.8.10.2. Financial Performance

7.8.10.3. Product Benchmarking

List of Tables [60]

List of Figures [18]

Companies Featured



BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Kaijin New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Epsilon Advanced Materials

Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Zichen Technology Co., Ltd. (Putailai)

NOVONIX Limited

POSCO Future M Co., Ltd.

Resonac Holdings Corporation

Shanshan Technology Shijiazhuang Shangtai Technology Co., Ltd.

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