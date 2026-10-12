SIKA APPOINTS NEW HEAD CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

Till Leisner announced as Head Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. He succeeds Dominik Slappnig who will retire after 16 successful years with Sika.

Till Leisner will join Sika as Head Corporate Communications and Investor Relations on November 1, 2026. He will be based at the headquarter in Baar, Switzerland and report directly to CEO Thomas Hasler.

An experienced capital markets and communications professional, Till Leisner has spent almost 20 years in investor relations, corporate communications and finance. Since 2012, he has been Head of Investor and Media Relations and Sustainability at Swiss-listed DKSH Holding AG, and more recently he also took on senior finance responsibilities. Till was previously Head of Group Controlling and Investor Relations at Orascom Development Holding AG, a Swiss real estate and development company, and prior to that an equity research analyst at UBS. He holds a Master of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Zurich.

Thomas Hasler, CEO: "Since joining Sika in 2010, Dominik has been a valued colleague and key contributor to the company's growth journey. He has been instrumental in shaping Sika's corporate brand, and the strong reputation the company holds across our stakeholders today. He has built a communications function which made our 33,700 employees feel more engaged with Sika than ever before. On behalf of the Group Management, I would like to thank him for his significant contributions and wish him every success in the next chapter of his life. Till brings a strong combination of investor relations, communications and finance experience, along with a profound capital markets background. I look forward to working with him as we continue to deliver on our growth strategy."

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

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