Information Regarding The Results Of The Vote On The Resolutions Presented And All Adopted At The Combined General Meeting On October 9, 2026
| Ordinary resolutions
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Abstention
|Status
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|1
|Ratification of the appointment of Ms. Isabelle Kocher as Director, as decided by the Board of Directors on May 20, 2026
|201,765,979
|99.99%
|26,249
|0.01%
|8,925
|Approved
|2
|Appointment of Ms. Emmanuelle Lemer as Director for a term of three years
|201,765,875
|99.99%
|23,089
|0.01%
|9,189
|Approved
|3
|Approval of a related-party agreement governed by Article L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code
|186,424,986
|96.53%
|6,707,939
|3.47%
|8,668,228
|Approved
|4
|Approval of the revised remuneration policy for corporate officers for the 2026 financial year
|201,163,726
|99.69%
|623,357
|0.31%
|14,070
|Approved
|5
|Approval of the revised remuneration policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the 2026 financial year
|185,465,553
|96.03%
|7,674,734
|3.97%
|8,660,866
|Approved
|6
|Approval of the revised remuneration policy for the Chief Executive Officer for the 2026 financial year
|196,015,328
|97.15%
|5,741,731
|2.85%
|44,094
|Approved
|7
|Determination of the aggregate amount of remuneration allocated to the members of the Board of Directors
|192,847,082
|95.57%
|8,939,083
|4.43%
|14,988
|Approved
| Extraordinary resolutions
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Abstention
|Status
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|Votes
|8
|Authorization, pursuant to Articles L.228-12 and L.228-13 of the French Commercial Code, of the intra-group mechanism for the conversion of preference shares issued by Voltalia Management International B.V. into new ordinary shares of the Company in favor of the International Finance Corporation, and corresponding amendments to the bylaws
|194,580,864
|96.45%
|7,170,392
|3.55%
|49,897
|Approved
|9
|Creation of a specific non-distributable reserve intended to cover the issuance of new ordinary shares of the Company that may result from the conversion of the VMI Preference Shares, and delegation of all powers to the Board of Directors, with authority to sub-delegate, for the purpose of funding such reserve
|194,584,441
|96.45%
|7,169,259
|3.55%
|47,453
|Approved
Next on the agenda: Q3 2026 turnover, on October 22, 2026 (after market close)
|About Voltalia ( )
| Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 12 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.
With more than 1900 employees in 15 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.
Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
| Voltalia
Email:...
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
| Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin Jennifer Jullia
...
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
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261012- Post AG 091026_ENG VDEF (1)
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