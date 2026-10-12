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Information Regarding The Results Of The Vote On The Resolutions Presented And All Adopted At The Combined General Meeting On October 9, 2026


Date: 2026-10-12 12:01:37

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented and all adopted at the Combined General Meeting on October 9, 2026

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Combined General Meeting on October 9, 2026, in Paris. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below.

  • Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM): 472
  • Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): 472
  • Number of voting rights exercisable as of October 9, 2026: 220,971,481
  • Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 201,801,153
  • Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 201,801,153

Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the General Meeting:

Ordinary resolutions
Votes for Votes against Abstention Status
Votes % Votes % Votes
1 Ratification of the appointment of Ms. Isabelle Kocher as Director, as decided by the Board of Directors on May 20, 2026 201,765,979 99.99% 26,249 0.01% 8,925 Approved
2 Appointment of Ms. Emmanuelle Lemer as Director for a term of three years 201,765,875 99.99% 23,089 0.01% 9,189 Approved
3 Approval of a related-party agreement governed by Article L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code 186,424,986 96.53% 6,707,939 3.47% 8,668,228 Approved
4 Approval of the revised remuneration policy for corporate officers for the 2026 financial year 201,163,726 99.69% 623,357 0.31% 14,070 Approved
5 Approval of the revised remuneration policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the 2026 financial year 185,465,553 96.03% 7,674,734 3.97% 8,660,866 Approved
6 Approval of the revised remuneration policy for the Chief Executive Officer for the 2026 financial year 196,015,328 97.15% 5,741,731 2.85% 44,094 Approved
7 Determination of the aggregate amount of remuneration allocated to the members of the Board of Directors 192,847,082 95.57% 8,939,083 4.43% 14,988 Approved


Extraordinary resolutions
Votes for Votes against Abstention Status
Votes % Votes % Votes Votes
8 Authorization, pursuant to Articles L.228-12 and L.228-13 of the French Commercial Code, of the intra-group mechanism for the conversion of preference shares issued by Voltalia Management International B.V. into new ordinary shares of the Company in favor of the International Finance Corporation, and corresponding amendments to the bylaws 194,580,864 96.45% 7,170,392 3.55% 49,897 Approved
9 Creation of a specific non-distributable reserve intended to cover the issuance of new ordinary shares of the Company that may result from the conversion of the VMI Preference Shares, and delegation of all powers to the Board of Directors, with authority to sub-delegate, for the purpose of funding such reserve 194,584,441 96.45% 7,169,259 3.55% 47,453 Approved

Next on the agenda: Q3 2026 turnover, on October 22, 2026 (after market close)

About Voltalia ( )
Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 12 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.
With more than 1900 employees in 15 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.
Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
Voltalia
Email:...
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00		 Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin Jennifer Jullia
...
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

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