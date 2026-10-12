Information Regarding The Results Of The Vote On The Resolutions Presented And All Adopted At The Combined General Meeting On October 9, 2026

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Combined General Meeting on October 9, 2026, in Paris. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below.



Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM): 472

Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): 472

Number of voting rights exercisable as of October 9, 2026: 220,971,481

Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 201,801,153 Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 201,801,153



Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the General Meeting: