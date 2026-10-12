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LECTRA: Share Buyback Program - Aggregated Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares Carried Out From October 5 To October 9, 2026


Date: 2026-10-12 12:01:37

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Share buyback program
Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares
carried out from October 5 to October 9, 2026


Paris, October 12, 2026,

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from October 5 to October 9, 2026:

Issuer
Name		 Transaction
Date		 Financial Instrument Identifier Code Total Daily Volume (number of shares) Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€) Market
(MIC Code)
LECTRA 10/5/2026 FR0000065484 4,565 20.5936 XPAR
LECTRA 10/5/2026 FR0000065484 2,713 20.6187 CEUX
LECTRA 10/5/2026 FR0000065484 685 20.6083 AQEU
LECTRA 10/5/2026 FR0000065484 351 20.6064 TQEX
LECTRA 10/6/2026 FR0000065484 4,580 21.3727 XPAR
LECTRA 10/6/2026 FR0000065484 2,699 21.3802 CEUX
LECTRA 10/6/2026 FR0000065484 680 21.3738 AQEU
LECTRA 10/6/2026 FR0000065484 331 21.3831 TQEX
LECTRA 10/7/2026 FR0000065484 4,326 20.7595 XPAR
LECTRA 10/7/2026 FR0000065484 2,570 20.7068 CEUX
LECTRA 10/7/2026 FR0000065484 662 20.6961 AQEU
LECTRA 10/7/2026 FR0000065484 299 20.6717 TQEX
LECTRA 10/8/2026 FR0000065484 2,797 20.5822 CEUX
LECTRA 10/8/2026 FR0000065484 4,289 20.6203 XPAR
LECTRA 10/8/2026 FR0000065484 676 20.6158 AQEU
LECTRA 10/8/2026 FR0000065484 298 20.5819 TQEX
LECTRA 10/9/2026 FR0000065484 4,229 20.7729 XPAR
LECTRA 10/9/2026 FR0000065484 2,855 20.7726 CEUX
LECTRA 10/9/2026 FR0000065484 674 20.7718 AQEU
LECTRA 10/9/2026 FR0000065484 302 20.7387 TQEX
TOTAL 40,581 20.8201


About Lectra
Lectra sparks customer transformation.
The Group offers solutions that combine software, cutting equipment, data, and services, leveraging advanced technologies, particularly agentic artificial intelligence. By blending deep sector expertise with industrial intelligence, Lectra helps players in the fashion, automotive, and furniture industries rethink their operations.
In fashion, Lectra supports product development, manufacturing, and marketing, while strengthening collaboration and product traceability. In automotive and furniture, the Group brings its know-how to optimize production processes.
Founded in 1973, the Group is present in more than one hundred countries. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same commitment to sustainability, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers.
Listed on Euronext, Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues.
For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – Registered address: 16–18, rue Chalgrin. 75016 Paris. France
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris 300 702 305

Attachment

  • LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from October 5 to October 9, 2026

MENAFN12102026004107003653ID1111795971



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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