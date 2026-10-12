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QUADIENT SA: Monthly Information On Number Of Shares And Voting Rights


Date: 2026-10-12 12:01:37

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des marchés financiers '
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

As at 30 September 2026
Total number of shares 34,468,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,468,912
Net total number of voting rights 34,086,041

For more information, please contact:

Laura Paxton, Quadient
+33 (0)6 07 30 33 86
...
...

Or visit our website:

Attachment

  • 2026 09 - Number of shares and voting rights - Quadient

MENAFN12102026004107003653ID1111795970



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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