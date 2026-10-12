Turbineone Supports Army NGC2 Across 25Th And 4Th Infantry Divisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontline Perception extends Army's Next Generation Command and Control efforts to the tactical edge









CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurbineOne, the frontline AI company, today announced its ongoing support for U.S. Army Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) efforts with the 25th Infantry Division and 4th Infantry Division.

The work is being performed under TurbineOne's multi-year U.S. Army contract supporting Intelligence Enterprise modernization. TurbineOne will provide automated target recognition at the tactical edge, helping soldiers rapidly process sensor data and identify targets of interest.

“NGC2 is a great opportunity to work alongside world-class technology companies and Army units that are adapting how information moves across the battlefield,” said Ian Kalin, CEO and Co-founder of TurbineOne.“Our job is to make sure AI works all the way to the frontline, including when connectivity is limited or unavailable, so soldiers have the information they need to make faster decisions.”

TurbineOne was selected for its ability to deliver AI across distributed systems and continue operating when bandwidth is limited or cloud connectivity is unavailable.

The selection builds on TurbineOne's work with the 25th Infantry Division during Lightning Surge 4 and 5 in Hawaii, where soldiers evaluated emerging NGC2 technologies under operational conditions. Frontline Perception demonstrated automated target recognition across multiple sensors and unmanned systems while adapting to adapting mission requirements.

The new work will expand TurbineOne's collaboration with Army units and other NGC2 technology providers as the Army advances its next-generation command-and-control architecture.

About TurbineOne

TurbineOne is the frontline AI company. Built for defense and national security, its software is deployed globally to help operators find what matters, make decisions with confidence, and coordinate action - even where cloud-dependent AI cannot operate. Learn more at TurbineOne.com.

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