When The Caregiver Becomes The Patient: Parkersburg Mother Launches Statewide Hospital Sensory Care Kit Initiative

UnPuzzled Parents Connect Launches Hospital Sensory Care Kits for patients with Autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities to keep in emergency situations

When a mother experienced an emergency, she found herself facing something she'd never prepared for: being the patient instead of the caregiver.

- Whitney Price PARKERSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the mother of Connor, an 8-year-old boy with autism and significant support needs, Price had spent years preparing for nearly every situation her family might encounter. From noise-cancelling headphones and sensory supports to communication tools and carefully planned routines, preparation had become part of everyday life.But for all the situations she had prepared for, she had never prepared for this one.Suddenly, Price was unable to care for her son the way she normally would. The experience raised a frightening question: What happens when a parent or caregiver becomes the patient and there's no support for the individual with the disability?For Price, founder and executive director of UnPuzzled Parents Connect, that question became the inspiration for a new statewide initiative.“I'm usually the one making sure Connor has everything he needs, but that night I couldn't be that person for him,” said Price.“I was the patient, and he was sitting there in the emergency room with us without the things we normally use to help him regulate and feel safe. That was the moment I realized these resources shouldn't depend on what a family happened to grab on their way out the door. They should already be there.”UnPuzzled Parents Connect is now launching its Hospital Sensory Care Kit initiative, an expansion of the organization's First Responder Training Program designed to better prepare hospitals to support children and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities during emergency visits and unexpected admissions.The initiative recently received a startup grant, providing the initial funding to begin developing the kits.The organization is now working toward an additional fundraising goal of $7,000 to provide its first 50 Hospital Sensory Care Kits.Each kit will contain a duffle bag filled with resources designed to address sensory regulation, communication, comfort, and basic overnight needs. Items will include noise-cancelling headphones, a weighted blanket, sunglasses, a sensory stuffed animal, sensory toys and regulation tools, an AAC mock communication book, and overnight necessities such as toiletries and personal care items. The communication book is particularly important for individuals who are nonspeaking or rely on augmentative and alternative communication devices that may not be available during an emergency."Imagine being taken to the hospital unexpectedly and not having the ability to communicate what you need," Price explained. "Now imagine being the parent of that individual and not being able to advocate for them because you're the one receiving medical care. These are situations families shouldn't have to navigate without support."Expanding First Responder Training Beyond the Emergency SceneThe Hospital Sensory Care Kit initiative builds upon UnPuzzled Parents Connect's existing First Responder Training Program, which provides education and awareness to law enforcement officers, emergency personnel, and other community professionals about interacting with individuals with autism and developmental disabilities.The expansion recognizes that emergency preparedness does not end when an individual arrives at the hospital. While training helps first responders better understand disability-related needs, the Hospital Sensory Care Kits will provide hospital personnel with tangible resources that can be made available immediately to patients and families. The organization's long-term goal is to establish partnerships with hospitals throughout West Virginia, creating a network of facilities equipped with these resources.A Statewide Mission Begins With 50 KitsUnPuzzled Parents Connect is currently seeking hospital partnerships, corporate sponsors, individual donors, and community organizations interested in helping launch the initiative."We're starting with 50 kits, but our vision is much bigger," Price said. "I want families to know that if an emergency happens, the hospital is prepared to support their child or loved one. I want the person who cannot communicate verbally to have access to tools that help them express their needs. And I want caregivers to know that even when they cannot be the ones advocating, their family member's needs still matter."UnPuzzled Parents Connect is a West Virginia nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families raising children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Community members and organizations who are interested in partnering on this initiative can reach out to UnPuzzled Parents Connect directly at...

Whitney Price

UnPuzzled Parents Connect

+1 304-476-6687

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When the Caregiver Becomes the Patient: Parkersburg Mother Launches Statewide Hospital Sensory Care Kit Initiative News Provided By UnPuzzled Parents Connect October 12, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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