Autism Diagnoses Are Rising Fastest Among Adults In Their Late Twenties And Thirties. Denver Practice Spots A Trend

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Diagnosis rates among 26 to 34-year-olds rose 450% over a decade. One in four women with autism is now diagnosed in adulthood

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The latest research shows Autism Diagnoses Are Rising Fastest Among Adults in Their Late Twenties and Thirties.The fastest-growing group receiving an autism diagnosis in the United States is not children. It is adults approaching middle age, and most of them are women.Research drawn from more than 12 million members of integrated health systems found that between 2011 and 2022, the largest relative increase in autism diagnosis occurred among 26 to 34-year-olds, at 450 percent.Separate analysis of 2024 patient records found that one in four female patients diagnosed with autism received that diagnosis at age 19 or older, more than double the rate among men, at 12 percent.Dr. Steffanie Stecker, a licensed psychologist and founder of Mountain Vista Psychology, said the pattern matches what her practice sees."These are women who were never missed because their autism was mild," Stecker said. "They were missed because autism was described, researched and diagnosed based on how it presents in boys, and they didn't match that picture."Instead, she said, many learned to mask, rehearsing conversations, forcing eye contact, copying expressions, and suppressing the movements that settle them."Masking works, which is the problem," Stecker said. "It works well enough that a woman builds a career, a marriage and a family while quietly exhausting herself, and nobody sees what it costs her."Many arrive carrying earlier diagnoses. Anxiety, depression, ADHD, or a personality disorder."Those diagnoses aren't wrong exactly. They describe what the masking produced. They just never explained why it was happening," she said.Research published in the past month concluded that the recent rise in United States autism diagnoses is driven mostly by women and girls being recognized, rather than by any increase in how common autism actually is.Dr. Stecker said that distinction matters. "Nobody became autistic. We got better at seeing it in people who were never looked at properly," she said.The shift has produced its own debate, with clinicians questioning whether social media is prompting healthy self-recognition or encouraging self-diagnosis. Stecker said the answer is an evaluation rather than an argument."Someone who has spent thirty years suspecting something and finally has language for it deserves a proper assessment, not a verdict from either side of that conversation," she said.An adult evaluation at her practice takes place across several appointments, including a testing session of about four hours and a feedback meeting."Not everyone who comes in is autistic, and that's fine," Dr. Stecker said. "The evaluation is still worth having, because it usually explains something."Mountain Vista Psychology provides psychological testing, counseling and neurofeedback for children, teens and adults across the south Denver metro area, with offices in Englewood, Greenwood Village, Littleton and Hampden South Denver.For more information visit:

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Dr. Steffanie Stecker

Mountain Vista Psychology

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Autism Diagnoses Are Rising Fastest Among Adults in Their Late Twenties and Thirties. Denver Practice Spots a Trend News Provided By Clients on Demand October 12, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Social Media



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