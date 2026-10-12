VELOCITY ACCELERATOR PROGRAM HELPS DATAISOURCE BUILD AI-POWERED PROCUREMENT PLATFORM

Macomb County startup secures $2 million in private investment and advances its DataProcur platform with coaching, strategy and connections through Velocity

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Macomb County technology startup developing an artificial intelligence-powered platform to simplify and strengthen the procurement process is the latest company moving forward with support from Velocity's business accelerator program.DataISource, co-founded by CEO Cornel Ureche and CTO Bogdan Adrian Horobet, is developing DataProcur, a software-as-a-service platform designed to help companies manage and automate procurement from supplier identification and requests for quotes through negotiations, contract management, analytics and supply-chain risk monitoring.The company has worked with Velocity for about a year and a half, receiving grant funding along with ongoing coaching, business strategy development and access to a growing network of resources and relationships.“DataISource is a great example of the type of company we want to help through the Velocity accelerator. It is an innovative local business addressing a real challenge with the potential to grow and serve customers well beyond Macomb County,” said Paula Macpherson, executive director of Velocity.“Funding can help a startup reach important milestones, but the value of an accelerator goes much further. We work alongside entrepreneurs to strengthen their strategy, challenge assumptions, make connections and help position their companies for sustainable growth.”DataISource grew out of Ureche's nearly three decades of experience in the automotive supply chain, where he saw firsthand how procurement teams often rely on manual spreadsheets, emails, disparate software systems and knowledge held by individual employees to manage complex purchasing decisions.The company is building its platform around three primary areas: automating procurement processes, improving supply-chain resilience and preserving organizational knowledge. The system is designed to retain information from previous procurement activity so companies can build on past decisions and supplier relationships even as employees and teams change.DataISource is also developing tools to help businesses identify potential supply-chain disruptions earlier. The platform is intended to monitor risks that could affect suppliers or transportation routes and help companies evaluate possible responses, including alternative suppliers or sourcing strategies.“We started DataISource because we saw an opportunity to solve problems procurement teams deal with every day, including fragmented information, repetitive manual processes, supply-chain uncertainty and the loss of valuable knowledge when people leave an organization,” Ureche said.“Velocity has been an important part of turning that vision into a business. The coaching, strategy development and relationships have been especially valuable because they force us to think beyond simply building the technology and focus on building a company and a product that solves real customer problems.”“Procurement runs on a company's most sensitive data: its pricing, its suppliers, its negotiations,” said Bogdan Adrian Horobet, co-founder and CTO at Dataisource.“We build DataProcur around a private AI model that each company runs on its own, so that data never leaves their control or trains anyone else's system. That's what lets a manufacturer actually use AI on the work that matters most.”Velocity, based in Sterling Heights, provides entrepreneurs and growing businesses in Macomb County with resources designed to help move companies from ideas to viable, scalable businesses. Through its accelerator and broader business programming, Velocity connects companies with coaching and mentorship, strategic planning, educational programming, funding opportunities and relationships with business leaders, potential partners and other resources.The Velocity relationship is part of a broader network DataISource has assembled as it builds the company. DataISource also has received support through NVIDIA Inception, AWS Active and J.P. Morgan's Innovation Economy, providing access to technology infrastructure, development resources, business support and connections within the startup and investment communities.

Rob Ponto

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VELOCITY ACCELERATOR PROGRAM HELPS DATAISOURCE BUILD AI-POWERED PROCUREMENT PLATFORM News Provided By Catalyst Media Factory October 12, 2026, 15:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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