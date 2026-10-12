Morris County (NJ) Chamber To Host Business Outlook Breakfast With Eye Toward The 2027 Economy

David Hanson, CEO of Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank

Attendees to gain a clearer perspective on the economic forces shaping the year ahead

- Meghan Hunscher, President

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Morris County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Outlook Breakfast Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Park Avenue Club in Florham Park, NJ, focusing on economic trends, business insights and what businesses can expect economically in 2027. Attendees will gain a clearer perspective on the economic forces shaping the year ahead, including consumer spending and saving behaviors, workforce productivity, market trends and the broader economic outlook influencing business decisions at both the local and national levels.

This event will feature keynote speaker David Hanson, CEO of Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank, a charter member of the CEB Wealth Executive Management Roundtable and a member and past-chair of the Trust and Wealth Executive Association. Hanson will share expert analysis of the trends, opportunities and challenges expected to impact businesses in 2027 and beyond and provide practical takeaways to help leaders navigate an evolving economic landscape with confidence.

“Whether you are planning for growth, evaluating risk or simply looking to stay ahead of market changes, this program offers valuable insights plus meaningful connections with fellow members of the business community,” said Meghan Hunscher, chamber president.“The insight of key experts such as David Hanson proves invaluable in planning what's best for your business, especially considering how intertwined local, regional, national and international economies are.”

To register, visit . Both chamber members and non-members are welcome.

About the Morris County Chamber of Commerce

The Morris County Chamber of Commerce has more than 700 member organizations that range from entrepreneurs and small businesses to large corporations and Fortune 500 companies. The chamber's mission is to collaboratively advance the interests of its members to champion a thriving business and community environment. The chamber's many events, meetings and seminars provide a platform for its members to connect, collaborate, learn and succeed. The chamber is dedicated to the advancement of Morris County's businesses and community by providing services, information and advocacy to support the success of its member organizations. They are headquartered in Florham Park.

Colette Moran

Morris County Chamber of Commerce

+1 973-210-6083

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Morris County (NJ) Chamber to host Business Outlook Breakfast with eye toward the 2027 economy News Provided By Morris County Chamber of Commerce October 12, 2026, 15:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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