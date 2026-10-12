EXG Pro Expands Into Tabletop Crowdfunding With Official Dungeons & Dragons Xanathar Collectible

The ultimate treasure hoard for D&D collectors. The officially licensed Xanathar collection is now live on Gamefound, featuring the premium Dice Tower & Phone Holder, mini collectible, exclusive rewards, and more.

Bring Xanathar to the table. An officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons Dice Tower & Phone Holder designed to command attention during every adventure.

One legendary campaign, packed with rewards. Discover the Xanathar Dice Tower & Phone Holder alongside exclusive collectibles, artwork, premium accessories, and campaign-exclusive unlocks.

- Christopher Jobson, Senior Product Developer for EXG ProLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, EXG Pro launches its official Dungeons & Dragons: Xanathar Device Holder & Dice Tower Collectible campaign on Gamefound, bringing the beholder crime lord from the depths of Waterdeep to gaming tables around the world.Known internationally for its work with some of the biggest franchises in gaming, entertainment and pop culture, EXG Pro has spent years transforming beloved characters into functional collectibles. With Xanathar, the company turns its attention towards the tabletop space for the first time, delivering a centrepiece designed not just to be displayed, but to become part of the game itself.Part premium collectible, part device holder, part fully functional dice tower, Xanathar has been engineered to command attention whether it's holding a controller, supporting a mobile device, or watching over a tense campaign session from behind the Dungeon Master's screen.Beyond the headline piece, the campaign has been designed as a complete collector's offering for Dungeons & Dragons fans. Alongside the premium Xanathar Device Holder & Dice Tower, backers can unlock a range of officially licensed accessories and exclusives, including collectible dice and dice bags, art prints, certificates of authenticity, premium display elements, and campaign-exclusive rewards created specifically for the Gamefound community.“There's always a risk that you end up designing something sensible, something you know you can make. We didn't want to do that here.” Christopher Jobson, Senior Product Developer for EXG Pro,“Instead, we wanted to focus on making the coolest thing we could. The goal was simple: create something that anyone who loves Dungeons & Dragons would genuinely love to have sitting on the table during their session.”Having built a reputation for transforming some of the world's most recognisable characters into must-have collectibles through Cable Guys and, more recently, PEEKOs, EXG Pro is now applying that same design philosophy to the tabletop space. The Xanathar campaign combines premium licensed craftsmanship with practical gaming utility, creating a collectible designed to stand out both on display and at the table.The result is a collectible built for multiple audiences: dedicated Dungeons & Dragons players, fantasy collectors, Gamefound enthusiasts and fans of Xanathar himself.The campaign launch also marks a significant milestone for EXG Pro, providing the opportunity to engage directly with the tabletop community through crowdfunding while offering exclusive early-pledgers rewards and campaign-only content for every supporter.Xanathar's influence may extend across the criminal underworld of the Forgotten Realms, but today his ambitions have expanded considerably.He's coming for the tabletop.The campaign is now live on Gamefound, until the 30th November:

Joanna Hall

Exquisite Gaming Limited

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Dungeons & Dragons: Xanathar Device Holder and Dice Tower Collectible

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EXG Pro Expands Into Tabletop Crowdfunding with Official Dungeons & Dragons Xanathar Collectible News Provided By Exquisite Gaming Limited October 12, 2026, 15:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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