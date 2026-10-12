Maha: Thackeray Cousins Stage Show Of Strength At Shivaji Park Demand Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) In a major political escalation, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday staged a second consecutive day of intense demonstrations at Shivaji Park.

The joint push centres on demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, citing alleged electoral irregularities and arbitrary voter list deletions.

While Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders held a silent protest to condemn police action against demonstrators from the previous day, the MNS spearheaded a high-profile signature drive that mobilised public support across the city. The protest area surrounding the iconic Meenatai Thackeray statue turned into a hub of political activity in the evening.

Shiv Sena (UBT) party workers and youth activists gathered at the venue wearing black mouth bands and carrying the national Tricolour as a quiet yet strong gesture of defiance against recent police crackdowns. Simultaneously, the MNS kicked off its statewide signature campaign outside Dadar station and near Shivaji Park.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray initiated the campaign by putting down the first signature, followed closely by his wife Sharmila Thackeray, daughter Urvashi Thackeray, and son Amit Thackeray.

The mood intensified when Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and MNS youth chief Amit Thackeray came together at the venue, presenting a united front on the issue. Directing sharp criticism at the ruling administration and the Election Commission, Aaditya Thackeray stated that the battle extends far beyond local politics.

"We are fighting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar to protect our democracy. The current ruling dispensation is shielding him because this government itself was formed through vote theft and electoral manipulation. This is a battle for our country's citizens, and this nationwide movement will not stop until justice is served," he added.

The demonstration saw heavy participation from key leaders across both political outfits. Shiv Sena (UBT)MLA Aaditya Thackeray, Tejas Thackeray, MLC Anil Parab, Mahesh Sawant, Vilas Potnis, and Nitin Deshmukh participated, while MNS was represented by its founder Raj Thackeray, Sharmila Thackeray, Amit Thackeray, Urvashi Thackeray, and senior party functionaries.

The joint movement follows Sunday's intense standoff at Shivaji Park, where police detained several protesters, including social activists and political workers.

The Thackeray cousins' intervention during Sunday's arrests added momentum to Monday's peaceful yet firm demonstrations.

With MNS expanding its signature campaign across railway stations and key locations statewide, the opposition alliance signals that street protests over voter roll transparency and Election Commission accountability are set to intensify across Maharashtra.