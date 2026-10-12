Official Responsible For Post Targeting CJI On Kerala Unit's X Handle Removed: State Congress Chief Sunny Joseph

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (IANS) The Congress's Kerala unit has removed the person responsible for posting a controversial message against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on the party's official X account, state Congress President Sunny Joseph said on Monday.

Joseph said the post was published without the knowledge and consent of, or consultation with, the state unit leadership.

The party would examine the circumstances that led to the publication of the message, he said.

“The Congress party has no disagreement whatsoever with regard to the impartiality of the judiciary," Joseph, who is also the state Power Minister, said, making it clear that social media posts expressing views contrary to this position did not represent the stand of the KPCC leadership.

The action followed a controversy over a post on the Congress Kerala account directly addressing the Chief Justice and demanding his resignation.

"Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it,” the post said.

The message drew criticism after it was published on Monday.

The post was subsequently deleted.

The BJP's Kerala unit attacked the Congress over the message, accusing it of attempting to intimidate the judiciary.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised the Congress over the controversy.

Joseph's statement sought to distance the state party leadership from the message and reaffirm its position on judicial impartiality.

By ordering an examination of the circumstances surrounding the post, the state Congress President also indicated that the party would look into how the message came to be published on its official account.

The episode has put the state Congress unit under scrutiny over its social media communication and the responsibility attached to statements issued in the party's name.