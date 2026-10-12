Scindia Unveils Rs 350 Crore Projects In Mizoram, Inaugurates Arts And Music Institute

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Oct 12 (IANS) Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday unveiled development projects worth around Rs 350 crore in Mizoram, saying the initiatives reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming the Northeast and accelerating the region's economic growth.

Scindia inaugurated the Aizawl Institute of Arts and Music for the North Eastern Region at Tuivamit, on the western outskirts of Aizawl, and virtually laid the foundation stones for nine other projects in the presence of Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at Lengpui airport, the Union Minister said the projects would contribute significantly to the development and progress of Mizoram and the wider northeastern region.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony, Scindia said he had visited the Northeastern region 35 times in the past two-and-a-half years, underlining its importance in India's development journey and the achievement of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He said India had achieved remarkable milestones, including the successful Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission, and highlighted the country's technological progress, including the development of an integrated 4G telecommunications stack.

The Union Minister said the northeastern states were essential to India's continued growth and that the region as a whole would play a significant role in the country's development.

Appreciating Mizoram's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, Scindia praised the artistic talent of local performers and stressed the importance of preserving the state's cultural traditions while advancing development.

He said around 375 projects were being implemented in Mizoram under the Ministry of DoNER, of which approximately 75 per cent had been completed. He also urged the people to make effective use of the opportunities created by the development initiatives to accelerate the state's progress.

The nine projects cover road connectivity, electricity transmission, water supply, healthcare and sports infrastructure. They include the improvement and upgradation of Daido Vangkawt Road; construction of a 132-kV transmission line from Bairabi to West Phaileng via Mamit, along with associated bays; and augmentation of the North Vanlaiphai Water Supply Scheme.

The other projects include construction of an AYUSH Development Centre at MINECO, the Pukzing-Silsuri Road and the Tualpui-Champhai Road; upgradation of oil palm link roads in Kolasib, Mamit, Lunglei and Lawngtlai districts; construction of a 40-bedded hostel for the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) School at Zemabawk; and development of sports infrastructure across Mizoram.

The projects are being implemented under various schemes, including the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) and the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Scindia also announced that Aizawl would host the Northeast Bankers' Conclave on Tuesday, following the previous edition in Tripura capital Agartala.

The conclave, to be held at Mizoram University in association with the Department of Financial Services, aims to improve access to institutional credit and encourage investment across the region, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs.

He said investments worth nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore had been committed to the Northeast at the Northeast Investors' Conclave in 2025, with a substantial share earmarked for Mizoram.

The bankers' conclave would seek to translate the region's investment potential into greater economic activity by facilitating credit access and supporting entrepreneurship, he said. "This deepening effort will result in greater economic potential and GDP growth in all our eight states," Scindia said.

Emphasising the importance of supporting infrastructure, the Minister said roads and improved connectivity were essential for translating investment commitments into economic growth, adding that these areas had been covered by the development projects being taken up in Mizoram.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma thanked Scindia for his efforts to promote development in Mizoram and the Northeast, expressing confidence that the projects would bring substantial benefits to the people.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena delivered the welcome address, while DoNER Secretary Katikithala Srinivas also addressed the gathering.

North Eastern Council Secretary Satinder Kumar Bhalla and senior officials of the Ministry of DoNER, the NEC and various Mizoram government departments attended the programme.

Scindia is scheduled to attend the Northeast Bankers' Conclave before leaving for Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.

The conclave will bring the banking sector into focus as a key partner in advancing financial inclusion, improving access to credit and supporting economic growth across the Northeastern region.