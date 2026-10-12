Geely Auto Group Makes Its Paris Motor Show Debut With Geely Auto, Lynk & Co And Zeekr



Geely Auto Group makes its first group-level appearance at the Paris Motor Show, highlighting the Geely Monjaro EM-i, Lynk & Co 07GT and Zeekr 9X.

It showcases the Group's expansion across mainstream, premium and luxury segments, from hybrid family SUV to luxury super hybrid flagship. Combined European sales across the three brands exceeded 10,000 units in September 2026, alongside continued expansion of local retail, service and product development operations.



PARIS, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Auto Group makes its first group-level appearance at the Paris Motor Show, bringing together Geely Auto, Lynk & Co and Zeekr at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Led by the Geely Monjaro EM-i, Lynk & Co 07GT, and Zeekr 9X, the debut showcases the Group's versatile, differentiated product offerings across mainstream, premium, and luxury segments.









The Group is supporting these product introductions with expanding retail and service networks and local engineering and design operations. Together, these activities strengthen its ability to meet European customers' needs.

Geely Auto Group brings three new models to Paris: expanding its mainstream, premium and luxury offerings

Geely Auto launches the Geely Monjaro EM-i, its flagship D-segment hybrid SUV, in Europe. Combining strong power, spacious comfort, outstanding efficiency and advanced intelligence, the Monjaro EM-i delivers a refined hybrid driving experience for families worldwide.









Lynk & Co gives the Lynk & Co 07GT its European premiere, extending the brand's local product lineup with its first plug-in hybrid sport touring model. It is shaped by the brand's“The Next Day” design philosophy, blending the elegance of a shooting brake with the dynamic character of a performance-oriented fastback. Its low, wide stance gives it a bold and athletic presence, while the aerodynamic design helps optimize airflow and enhance efficiency.









Zeekr presents the European motor show debut of the Zeekr 9X, a flagship for its expansion into Europe's luxury SUV segment. Designed in Gothenburg, the six-seater SUV embodies the brand's“A New Class of Luxury” vision. It is available to order, with deliveries scheduled to begin in January 2027. It offers up to 897 horsepower and 0-100 km/h acceleration in 4.1 seconds. Also on display is the all-new Zeekr 7X. A key driver of Zeekr's European growth, the Zeekr 7X is one of the brand's most popular models in the region. The all-new version introduces upgrades to driver assistance, the cabin, exterior styling, range and performance, with first customer deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.









Geely Auto Group deepens its European presence: strengthening local sales, service and development

The Group's Paris Motor Show debut builds on two decades of deeply-rooted development in Europe. The infrastructure includes Geely Technology Europe, a unified European R&D organization bringing together the Gothenburg-based organization founded as China Euro Vehicle Technology (CEVT) in 2013 and the Frankfurt research and development organization. In addition, the Gothenburg design teams support Zeekr and Lynk & Co, while the Italian design center supports Geely Auto.

September 2026 marked the first-ever milestone when the three brands' monthly combined sales figure crossed the 10,000-unit threshold in Europe. In addition, Geely Auto Group sold 2,235,481 units from January to September 2026 globally, achieving both year-on-year and month-on-month growth for 7 consecutive months. The cumulative sales outside Mainland China reached 797,670 units, an increase of 169% YoY.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

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