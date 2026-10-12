Levi & Korsinsky Reminds The Simply Good Foods Company Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of October 13, 2026 - SMPL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Simply Good Foods concealed a bloated organizational structure, ballooning general and administrative spending, and heavy discounting used to mask margin erosion, while SMPL shares lost more than 70% of their value.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) of a pending securities class action on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Ultimately, SMPL shares declined more than 27%, about $10.44 per share, following a two-day decline to close at $10.44 on April 10, 2026. The Court has set October 13, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. The complaint alleges that Simply Good Foods described its OWYN integration in confident terms while an inefficient cost structure and above-historical discounting were allegedly eroding margins." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The Alleged Cost Structure and Discounting Concealment

The lawsuit asserts that while management publicly described the $280 million OWYN acquisition as delivering on model commitments, the Company had allegedly built a layered, bloated organizational structure and materially increased general and administrative spending to compensate for the loss of key managerial personnel. As alleged, the Company then turned to discounts and promotional activity above historical practices in an effort to prop up short-term sales, further compressing margins.

Margin Erosion in Nutritional Snacking



Target gross margins of approximately 40% were allegedly running in the middle 30s.

General and administrative dollars allegedly grew faster than the underlying business.

Marketing and brand support for OWYN was allegedly cut to stem margin erosion, further depressing sales.

Above-historical discounting allegedly failed to produce the intended sales turnaround.

Fiscal 2026 net sales guidance was ultimately slashed to a range of negative 7% to negative 10%. A cumulative $200 million impairment was recorded against OWYN assets, more than 70% of the purchase price.

Why Cost Discipline Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

The action claims that investors purchased SMPL securities at artificially inflated prices while these structural pressures were not disclosed. On April 9, 2026, the Company reported a $187 million OWYN impairment charge and OWYN quarterly sales contraction of nearly 17%.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP - Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until October 13, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SMPL Lawsuit

Q: Who is notifying investors about the SMPL securities class action? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is notifying investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased SMPL securities during the class period. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to join the SMPL investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased SMPL stock or securities between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the SMPL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges The Simply Good Foods Company made materially false or misleading statements regarding the integration and performance of the OWYN acquisition, its cost structure, and its discounting practices during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed a $187 million OWYN impairment charge, a nearly 17% contraction in OWYN quarterly sales, and slashed fiscal 2026 guidance, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do SMPL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my SMPL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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