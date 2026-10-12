LVMH: Continued Growth In The Third Quarter Of 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, October 12, 2026 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading high-quality products group, recorded revenue of €57.1 billion in the first nine months of 2026. Organic revenue growth came to 2%. Backed by its diverse range of businesses, LVMH remained very solid in an uncertain geopolitical and economic environment, and maintained its innovative momentum.

In the third quarter, organic revenue growth reflected the impact on business activity of a less buoyant environment in China, while the United States, Europe and Japan saw good growth. Revenue by business group changed as follows:

In millions of euros First

9 months 2025 First

9 months 2026 Change

First 9 months

2026/2025

Reported Organic* Change

Q3 2026/

Q3 2025

Organic* Wines & Spirits 3 917 4 027 +3% +5% +6% Fashion & Leather Goods 27 611 26 391 -4% -2% -5% Perfumes & Cosmetics 6 040 5 922 -2% 0% +1% Watches & Jewelry 7 409 7 725 +4% +8% +6% Selective Retailing 12 613 12 476 -1% +6% +8% Other activities and eliminations 500 607 - - - Total LVMH 58 090 57 148 -2% +2% +1%

* On a constant consolidation scope and currency basis. For the Group, the impact of changes in scope with respect to the first nine months of 2025

was -1% and the impact of exchange rate fluctuations was -3%. For the third quarter of 2026, the impact of changes in scope was -2% and the exchange rate impact was +2%.

The Wines & Spirits business group recorded organic revenue growth of 5% in the first nine months of 2026. The champagne business saw further signs of the recovery observed since the beginning of the year, particularly in Europe. Moët & Chandon continued to enjoy a high-profile presence during its second season as the Official Champagne of Formula 1 Grand Prix races. Hennessy cognac saw good momentum in Asia, while the US market benefited from the launch of the new VS range of ready-to-serve cocktails. Provence rosé wines continued to make good progress.

The Fashion & Leather Goods business group continued to benefit from the buoyant US market but was affected in the third quarter by the slowdown in demand in China. The creative renewal of our Maisons bore fruit. Louis Vuitton paid tribute to its iconic bags for the 130th anniversary of the Monogram, revisiting the original canvas used for the Maison's first trunks with the new Monogram Emblème jacquard weave. Ready-to-wear collections designed by Nicolas Ghesquière saw good momentum, as did the Men's collections designed by Pharrell Williams. The Maison continued to offer its customers a range of unique in-store experiences, exemplified by LV The Place Seoul and immersive new travel-inspired locations around the world. Christian Dior benefited from the major success of Jonathan Anderson's designs. Demand was especially strong for its ready-to-wear and leather goods lines. After Osaka in May, a new House of Dior flagship store was opened in September, on Via Monte Napoleone in Milan. Loro Piana, which achieved an excellent performance, presented Solutions For, its latest ready-to-wear collection of functional, creative pieces, and opened a new center for knitwear excellence in Ghemme, Italy. At Celine, collections designed by Michael Rider were a major success, as was Fendi's new Baguette bag, revisited by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Loewe, with Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, and Givenchy, with Sarah Burton, continued the creative renewal of their collections. Rimowa and Berluti confirmed their good momentum. On September 1, Marc Jacobs was sold to WHP Global.

The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group, for which revenue remained stable on an organic basis in the first nine months of 2026, maintained its highly selective retail approach. LVMH's historic brands performed well. Parfums Christian Dior benefited from the launches of J'adore Intense, Sauvage Extrait and eau de parfum versions of Dior Addict. In high perfumery, new signature scents were unveiled within La Collection Privée. Good momentum in makeup – driven by Forever and Backstage in particular – also contributed to the Maison's performance. Guerlain saw substantial growth, driven by the launch of its L'Heure Bleue scent, the success of its L'Art & La Matière and Aqua Allegoria fragrance collections, as well as accelerating growth in its iconic Rouge G lipstick. Parfums Givenchy focused on the development of L'Interdit. Maison Francis Kurkdjian expanded its Oud collection and Acqua di Parma celebrated its 110th anniversary.

The Watches & Jewelry business group recorded organic revenue growth of 8% in the first nine months of 2026, driven by the very good performance in jewelry. Tiffany & Co. continued to successfully strengthen its iconic product lines – HardWear, Knot and Sixteen Stone in particular – and to renovate its store network. Following its launch in New York, the Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden high jewelry collection presented its fall expression in Venice, illustrating the Maison's powerful creativity. Bvlgari unveiled its new Eclettica line of high jewelry and prestige watches, which generated record-breaking revenue. Its Kaleidos exhibition stopped over in Shanghai, while a monumental installation unveiled in New York celebrated its iconic Serpenti design. Chaumet continued to develop its Bee de Chaumet collection. In watches, TAG Heuer enjoyed a high-profile presence at the Grand Prix races of Formula 1, in particular as Title Partner in Madrid.

In Selective Retailing, organic revenue growth came to 6% in the first nine months of 2026. Sephora saw strong growth in its revenue, with further market share gains in several countries, consolidating its global leadership position. Its performance was driven by its solid brand portfolio, with sustained growth in its many historic brands and the ongoing ramp-up of exclusive launches, including Rhode and several C-Beauty brands. The retail network continued to expand, including new market entries in Belgium and Croatia. Le Bon Marché posted revenue growth, driven by its ever-unique slate of events. Most of DFS' businesses were sold.

OUTLOOK

Despite an economic and geopolitical environment that remains uncertain, the Group remains confident and will maintain a strategy focused on continuously enhancing the desirability of its brands, drawing on the authenticity and quality of its products, its excellence in retail and its agile organization. LVMH will draw on its powerful brands and the talent of its teams to reinforce its global leadership position in luxury goods once again in 2026.

Apart from the information mentioned in this press release, during the quarter and to date, no events or changes have occurred that could significantly modify the Group's financial structure.

Regulated information related to this press release and presentation available at .

Details from the webcast on the publication of revenue for the third quarter of 2026 available at .

APPENDIX

LVMH – Revenue by business group and by quarter

Revenue for 2026 (in millions of euros) Full-year 2026

Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities and eliminations Total

First quarter 1 273 9 247 2 038 2 443 4 048 72 19 121 Second quarter 1 324 8 899 1 876 2 782 4 358 284 19 524 First half 2 598 18 146 3 914 5 225 8 406 356 38 644 Third quarter 1 429 8 245 2 008 2 500 4 070 251 18 504 First nine months 4 027 26 391 5 922 7 725 12 476 607 57 148 Revenue for 2026 (organic growth versus same period in 2025) Full-year 2026

Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities and eliminations Total

First quarter +5% -2% 0% +7% +4% - +1% Second quarter +5% +1% -1% +11% +6% - +3% First half +5% -1% 0% +9% +5% - +2% Third quarter +6% -5% +1% +6% +8% - +1% First nine months +5% -2% 0% +8% +6% - +2% Revenue for 2025 (in millions of euros) Full-year 2025

Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities and eliminations Total

First quarter 1 305 10 108 2 178 2 482 4 189 49 20 311 Second quarter 1 283 9 006 1 904 2 608 4 431 267 19 499 First half 2 588 19 115 4 082 5 090 8 620 315 39 810 Third quarter 1 330 8 497 1 958 2 319 3 992 185 18 280 First nine months 3 917 27 611 6 040 7 409 12 613 500 58 090

As table totals are calculated based on unrounded figures, there may be slight discrepancies between these totals and the sum of their component figures.

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred, Hublot and l'Epée. LVMH is also active in Selective Retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien, Paris Match, Cova, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

“This document may contain certain forward-looking statements which are based on estimations and forecasts. By their nature, these forward-looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability to predict, in particular those described in LVMH's Universal Registration Document which is available on the website ( ). These forward-looking statements should not be considered as a guarantee of future performance, the actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. The forward-looking statements only reflect LVMH's views as of the date of this document, and LVMH does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can LVMH and its Management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in LVMH or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.”

LVMH CONTACTS

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LVMH

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LVMH

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+ 86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment

LVMH 2026 Third Quarter Revenue